Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Derbyshire police officer has spoken of his shock after he was involved in a dramatic arrest following a car chase on his first shift on patrol in Swadlincote.

PC Graham Hughes, 38, was on patrol in the town in the early hours of February 13 when he and his fellow officers intercepted a Honda Civic which appeared to have false registration plates on the Tollgate traffic island.

After following the car for a short time the vehicle stopped on William Nadin Way and the two occupants ran from the vehicle with the officers giving chase.

A short time later one of the occupants, a 29-year-old woman from Loughborough, was arrested by PC Hughes after being found with a bag containing rolls of 'gaffa' type tape, zip ties and gloves.

After further investigation the Honda Civic was found to be stolen from Lutterworth in Leicestershire and the woman was further arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Graham, who previously worked as an instructor at an outdoor pursuit centre in Alrewas, was on his very first shift at Swadlincote, after finishing his initial training at HQ the previous week.

He said: "Although I am now only a few days into my new job, after initial training I am really enjoying being a police officer. To have been involved in this arrest within a few hours of my first shift was great.

"It showed the amount of teamwork that is involved and with the help and support of my new colleagues and back-up of my training it was good to have my first arrest at such an early stage of my career."

Inspector Kate Bateman, who is in charge of policing in South Derbyshire, said: "This was a great piece of teamwork on PC Hughes’s first shift as an operational police officer.

"The incident involved various different specialists, including the dog section and the roads policing unit, and while Graham made the arrest it was a great example for him of how different parts of the force come together to work effectively."

The arrested woman has been interviewed by both officers from Derbyshire and Leicestershire and was released under investigation.