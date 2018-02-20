Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sale of puppies by pet shops and other third party dealers could be banned under plans being considered by the Government.

Under the proposals, people buying or adopting a dog would deal directly with a breeder or rehousing centre.

The announcement, made by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair's, has been welcomed by animal charity the RSPCA, which runs an animal shelter in Stretton.

Defra will be seeking evidence from the RSPCA - whose officers are currently trying to tackle the underground puppy trade in England and Wales - as well as other parties, before reviewing the information and making a decision on whether to introduce a ban later this year.

Following the announcement by Defra, RSPCA deputy chief executive, Chris Wainwright, said: "We are delighted that Defra is considering a ban on third party sales of puppies. We believe that cracking down on unscrupulous traders, who put profit ahead of animal welfare, will provide much-needed protection for prospective pet owners and puppies.

"We have always said that an end to third party sales alone would not be enough to end the puppy trade crisis so we are pleased that this is being looked at alongside enhanced licensing conditions for breeders which will come into force later this year.

"Together, we hope these moves will offer better protection to puppies and their parents and also reduce the number of families duped by rogue traders in this illegal multi-million-pound trade."

This announcement is the latest in a string of positive moves by the Government to bring in tougher legislation around animal welfare.

In December, the Government announced these proposals which are now being laid before parliament, to tighten regulations around the breeding and selling of puppies.

The legislation, which was put before parliament today will be agreed in the next 40 days and is due to come into force in October, will include:

Banning the sale of puppies and kittens under eight weeks old;

Ensuring licensed breeders show puppies alongside their mother before a sale is made;

Tackling the sale of weak, sick, and poorly socialised puppies and the breeding of unhealthy dogs;

Introducing compulsory licensing for anyone breeding and selling dogs;

Requiring puppy sales to be completed in the presence of the new owner

Insisting licensed dog breeders only sell puppies they have bred themselves.

The RSPCA has seen a year-on-year rise in the number of complaints about the puppy trade in England.

Last year, in 2017, the charity received 4,224 complaints - the busiest year yet and a 152 per cent increase from 2013.

Officers have rescued 295 dogs from puppy farms over the last 12 months.