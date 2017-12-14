Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers and caring doctors and nurses who serve the people of Burton and South Derbyshire every day have shown their generous side after pledging their support to this year’s Feed Our Families appeal.

Staff from Burton police station are the latest faces to get behind the campaign and Chief Inspector Jason Nadin said the local policing team view themselves as part of the community and like to help "wherever they can".

He said: "This is the meaning of community, supporting each other and helping those who are struggling so as part of the campaign our staff members will be donating food for the collection.

"Christmas is a time for giving and thinking about those who may be less fortunate than ourselves. A small gesture like contributing a tin of food can cause both the provider and the receiver a little happier this Christmas."

Also doing their bit to go the extra mile for the patients they serve are medical professionals from Burton’s Queen’s Hospital who have also backed Feed Our Families for the very first time.

Chief nurse Paula Gardner said there was no hesitation when it came to helping raise donations as "supporting our local community is what we are most passionate about".

She said: "We do this every day within all three of our hospital sites but we also want to support our communities beyond the walls of the hospitals.

"To think that people will be going through winter malnourished is very concerning. At a time when temperatures are decreasing significantly, people need to be able to eat and stay as warm as possible."

The staff have put a donation bin at the entrance of the hospital, which hundreds of people visit per day, giving them the opportunity to donate where it is most convenient for them.

Paula added: "It is incredibly important for us to give back to the community. The community is made up of our friends, friends of friends, families, colleagues and everyone else.

"We think as many people as possible should support this campaign. At a time where food banks are being used more than ever before, a small individual donation by a large group of people can make an incredibly big impact."

Don’t stop giving now!

While the Burton Mail’s Feed Our Families campaign is coming to an end on Friday, December 15, please remember that the vital food banks we are trying to help rely on donations all year round.

Once Christmas is over and we move into the New Year, there will still be people suffering in poverty and charities such as the YMCA, Salvation Army, The Eaton Foundation and the South Derbyshire CVS will be opening their doors as usual to help the less fortunate.

To continue helping these very worthy causes, call or visit the following:

Salvation Army - Rangemore Street, Burton. Open from 9am until noon Monday to Friday. To contact, call 07514666759

YMCA - James Street, Burton. Contact them on 01283 547211 or 01283 538802 or burtonymca@aol.com

South Derbyshire CVS - Grove Street, Swadlincote. Open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Monday to Friday. Contact them on 01283 219761 or 01283 817411

Eaton Foundation – Orchard Street, Burton. Open from 10am until 3pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10am until 2pm on Saturday. Contact them on 01283 568341 or info@theeatonfoundation.org.uk