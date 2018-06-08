Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young couple have taken on the huge challenge of transforming run-down houses in Burton after being concerned about the amount of new builds in the area.

Entrepreneurs Allister Gardiner, 28, and Hannah Smith, 25, of Calais Road, in Horninglow, have been busy giving old homes a new lease of life as a house share for young professionals.

The duo believe building so many new houses is "having a devastating impact on local communities and villages" and they decided that it would be more beneficial to bring old housing stock back into use.

They have focused on providing accommodation for professionals who assist the local economy such as doctors, nurses and dietitians, factory workers and tradesmen.

Their first project saw them renovate a dilapidated property which had a prohibition notice served on it due to it being in an ill state of repair.

The first house they transformed was in Shobnall Street and now they have given a total of six homes a new lease of life.

Hannah said: "The property has been fully renovated and bought back to life and is now accommodating five happy professional tenants.

"We have a passion for providing high quality house shares for affordable prices to serve the local community.

"We have a passion for helping the community where we grew up and saw there was a need for better quality accommodation in the area.

"When we see them transformed it gives us a sense of satisfaction, in particular when we see how happy the tenants are."

The couple said they are pleased to announce that the council has now removed the order and they work closely with the authority and the local house in multiple occupation officer to ensure all their properties are of the highest standard in terms of safety and comfort.

It can take them three to four months to get the new houses in tip-top condition for the new tenants.

Allister was previously an electrical engineer at Western Power Distribution but has now left to pursue his new business. Hannah works in rehabilitation and also hopes to pursue this career as she said this is "where the passion lies".

Allister has been taking the role of project manager of the properties, while Hannah has been learning on the job and deals with all of the finances, organising the tradesmen and keeping on top of the bills.

When it comes to finding the young professionals in need of a home, they have put posters up around Burton's Queen's Hospital as well as speaking to the accommodation officer who will refer people to them.

Adverts have gone up on sites advertising spare rooms with leaflets going around Centrum 100.

She has had experience in helping her sister renovate a home when she was younger and her dad is a builder so it is an area she has always had an interest in.

The duo have used private investors to pay for the properties and they offer them an eight per cent return on their money.

They have also teamed up with an experienced letting agent and are the founders of a new house share letting agency No1 Rooms Ltd.

The couple has more projects in the pipeline to assist with the housing shortage.

They said they are excited for what this new venture will bring and have a passion and determination for providing ethical services in the area.