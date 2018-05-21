Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A graduate made redundant after the collapse of construction giant Carillion has got a new jobs after being taken on by an expanding house building company.

Sam Goakes, has joined Cameron Homes, which is behind housing developments throughout central Engalnd.

The £1.5 billion crash of construction giant Carillion happened in January and has seen more than 2,300 jobs axed and hundreds of contracts transferred to other construction companies.

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation on Monday, January 15, amid widespread criticism over how the firm was run.

Sam, from Burton, says he is over the moon at landing his new job after he was left fearing for the future after being made redundant.

He said: "I am very pleased to have been given the opportunity to join an expanding company such as Cameron as a graduate trainee.

"I will spend the next two years here completing rotations in different departments and am currently supporting the technical team.

"Although based at the Cameron Head Office in Chasetown, I am a member of the newly-formed East Midlands team and will eventually be based out of the firm's new office when it is launched later this year."

The 24-year-old studied law at the University of Derby and then went on to complete a master's degree in management at Leeds University Business School, later joining Carillion's graduate scheme.

During this time he worked within the Government and defence sector and procurement team and was responsible for sourcing overseas suppliers and service providers.

Paul Morrissey, Cameron chief operations officer, said: "We are pleased to welcome Sam to the Cameron team as a graduate trainee, especially as he was affected by the unfortunate collapse of Carillion.

"He joins us at an important stage in our growth as we are developing regional teams to oversee our move into new operating areas."