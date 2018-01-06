Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A once-popular pub is still on the market despite proposals to turn it into two homes being approved last year.

The Travellers Rest, in New Street, Church Gresley, has been standing empty for more than two years and is still on the market for £180,000.

The pub, dating back to the Victorian era has fallen into disrepair amid claims of incidents of violence and vandalism at the site, could be given a new lease of life as a site for the new homes.

The approved plans would involve demolishing half of the building and converting the remaining half into a detached home, before building a second detached property on the site.

However, it is still on the market with its new approval in the hope of making the site more appealing to developers.

As well as the conversion of the old pub building, there would also be two-storey rear extension on a total of 0.14 acres of land. Its current 12 car parking spaces will also be reduced to six.

At the time of the application, local councillors Trevor Southerd and Stuart Swann, who represent Church Gresley on the South Derbyshire District Council and Derbyshire County Council respectively, welcomed the idea that the empty pub could be reused.

In February 2016 the Burton Mail reported the pub was on the market for £180,000 after its asking price was slashed from £250,000. Since 2016, the price has not dropped.

The pub was established as long ago as 1850 and was at the heart of the community for decades, boasting three darts teams, two football teams, two dominoes teams and playing host to a fishing club and a golf club at its peak.

Internal photos previously released by the estate agents now show that the venue has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The pub also has links with several controversial stories that have appeared in the Burton Mail over the years. In 2011, a man was dumped behind the pub in a cement bag after being badly beaten up.

In 2013, the pub had its licence scrutinised after Derbyshire Police said it had "serious cause for concern" about the drunken state of customers leaving the pub, which had led to fighting on the street.

And nearby residents hit out after it was revealed that on more than one occasion items resembling a sex toy were spotted in the pub's window by children playing outside in the street.