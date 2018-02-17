The video will start in 8 Cancel

A period mews property in a private estate incorporating mature trees, open spaces and a large ornamental lake is on offer - for £445,000.

There aren't too many homes in the area which are set within an exclusive private estate but this gem in the leafy village of Newton Solney lives up to that billing.

Newton Solney can trace its history back to the 10th century. Newton Park within the village, was once owned by a notable Burton brewer in Victorian times and while the larger private house which stood at its heart is now a hotel, its former outbuildings have been converted into private residences and The Mews is one of them.

This renovation of the property, combines the character of the original build with a stylish and contemporary interior.

Looking at the home from the exterior you can picture its past, however, step inside it is all about the future.

Clean lines are the theme when it comes to décor while modern touches and conveniences have been installed in the form of underfloor heating, USB charger points and hard-wired data points.

Accommodation begins at a feature entrance door which leads through to the wide reception hall with its laminate flooring and stairs up to the galleried landing.

In the kitchen there's a lovely sense of modern styling with an extensive range of high gloss units and oak work surfaces alongside an inset Belfast style sink.

Integral appliances include a five-ring gas hob, microwave, double oven, a grill and dishwasher. There is also space for an American style fridge freezer.

A good social space, the kitchen is open to the dining room creating an L-shape.

Steps lead from the reception hall down to the stylish sunken lounge and here a fireplace recess with wood beam above acts as a focal point of the room, while laminate flooring and French windows opening to the enclosed private patio garden, add to its appeal.

There is a separate study/TV room while on the ground floor is a guest cloakroom.

To the first floor, a galleried landing not only provides access into the three bedrooms but also a sitting area, further study space or perhaps an occasional bedroom space.

The beautiful master bedroom has a private contemporary en suite shower room.

Guest bedroom two and bedroom three (bedroom three is currently fitted out as a dressing room), both have doors to an impressive Jack and Jill style contemporary bathroom.

One of the highlights of this bathroom is a free-standing slipper bath with a cascade mixer tap.

Outside, the property is part of a delightful and historic Mews. There is access through original stone pillars to a cobbled drive with two garages.

A further gate opens to an enclosed private courtyard garden with outside lights forming an ideal al fresco area.

Newton Solney enjoys excellent access to Burton together with the A38/A50 and is close to Repton and its famous public school.

The property is for sale at £445,000 and for further information, or to arrange a viewing, call the agent, John German, on 01283 512244.