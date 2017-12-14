The video will start in 8 Cancel

The most expensive home in the UK sold for £16m in October, but in other areas a house could be picked up for a bargain-busting £18,500.

Ranging from £625,000 to £56,000, here's a list of the most and least expensive homes sold in Burton in October 2017.

Most expensive in Burton

THE WILLOWS, COTON IN THE CLAY, ASHBOURNE, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE6 5GY, which is a detached house, sold for £625,000 on Oct 17.

SNAILSEND, SUDBURY ROAD, YOXALL, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE13 8PQ, which is a detached house, sold for £500,000 on Oct 06. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.

9 TOWER ROAD, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 0NH, which is a detached house, sold for £395,000 on Oct 12.

15 SCALPCLIFFE CLOSE, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 9AX, which is a detached house, sold for £375,000 on Oct 11.

21 BITHAM COURT, STRETTON, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE13 0XJ, which is a detached house, sold for £365,000 on Oct 17.

15 ST NICHOLAS WAY, ABBOTS BROMLEY, RUGELEY, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, WS15 3EB, which is a detached house, sold for £355,000 on Oct 12.

24 CAPTAINS LANE, BARTON UNDER NEEDWOOD, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE13 8EZ, which is a detached house, sold for £355,000 on Oct 02.

1 OLD DOLPHIN LANE, ABBOTS BROMLEY, RUGELEY, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, WS15 3BQ, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £345,000 on Oct 19.

12 BRIZLINCOTE LANE, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 0PR, which is a detached house, sold for £315,000 on Oct 06. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.

11 MOORLANDS DRIVE, MAYFIELD, ASHBOURNE, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE6 2LP, which is a detached house, sold for £310,000 on Oct 06.

Least expensive in Burton

22 HEATHLANDS GRANGE, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 9GZ, which is a flat, sold for £56,000 on Oct 06.

42 PRINCESS STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 2NP, which is a terrace house, sold for £71,000 on Oct 16.

247 UXBRIDGE STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 3JX, which is a terrace house, sold for £81,500 on Oct 02.

62 NELSON STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE,

DE15 0DE, which is a terrace house, sold for £85,000 on Oct 06.

44 SHOBNALL STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 2HH, which is a terrace house, sold for £85,500 on Oct 06. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.

28 ORDISH STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE,

DE14 3SA, which is a terrace house, sold for £94,950 on Oct 20.

47 THE WICKETS, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE,

DE15 9HG, which is a terrace house, sold for £107,000 on Oct 20.

14 ASTIL STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 9DL, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £112,000 on Oct 06.

193 SHOBNALL STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 2HN, which is a terrace house, sold for £114,000 on Oct 16. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.