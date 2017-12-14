The most expensive home in the UK sold for £16m in October, but in other areas a house could be picked up for a bargain-busting £18,500.
Ranging from £625,000 to £56,000, here's a list of the most and least expensive homes sold in Burton in October 2017.
Most expensive in Burton
- THE WILLOWS, COTON IN THE CLAY, ASHBOURNE, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE6 5GY, which is a detached house, sold for £625,000 on Oct 17.
- SNAILSEND, SUDBURY ROAD, YOXALL, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE13 8PQ, which is a detached house, sold for £500,000 on Oct 06. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.
- 9 TOWER ROAD, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 0NH, which is a detached house, sold for £395,000 on Oct 12.
- 15 SCALPCLIFFE CLOSE, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 9AX, which is a detached house, sold for £375,000 on Oct 11.
- 21 BITHAM COURT, STRETTON, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE13 0XJ, which is a detached house, sold for £365,000 on Oct 17.
- 15 ST NICHOLAS WAY, ABBOTS BROMLEY, RUGELEY, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, WS15 3EB, which is a detached house, sold for £355,000 on Oct 12.
- 24 CAPTAINS LANE, BARTON UNDER NEEDWOOD, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE13 8EZ, which is a detached house, sold for £355,000 on Oct 02.
- 1 OLD DOLPHIN LANE, ABBOTS BROMLEY, RUGELEY, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, WS15 3BQ, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £345,000 on Oct 19.
- 12 BRIZLINCOTE LANE, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 0PR, which is a detached house, sold for £315,000 on Oct 06. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.
- 11 MOORLANDS DRIVE, MAYFIELD, ASHBOURNE, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE6 2LP, which is a detached house, sold for £310,000 on Oct 06.
Least expensive in Burton
- 22 HEATHLANDS GRANGE, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 9GZ, which is a flat, sold for £56,000 on Oct 06.
- 42 PRINCESS STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 2NP, which is a terrace house, sold for £71,000 on Oct 16.
- 247 UXBRIDGE STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 3JX, which is a terrace house, sold for £81,500 on Oct 02.
- 62 NELSON STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE,
- DE15 0DE, which is a terrace house, sold for £85,000 on Oct 06.
- 44 SHOBNALL STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 2HH, which is a terrace house, sold for £85,500 on Oct 06. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.
- 28 ORDISH STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE,
- DE14 3SA, which is a terrace house, sold for £94,950 on Oct 20.
- 47 THE WICKETS, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE,
- DE15 9HG, which is a terrace house, sold for £107,000 on Oct 20.
- 14 ASTIL STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE15 9DL, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £112,000 on Oct 06.
- 193 SHOBNALL STREET, BURTON, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, DE14 2HN, which is a terrace house, sold for £114,000 on Oct 16. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.
- 33 CHAFFINCH DRIVE, UTTOXETER, EAST STAFFORDSHIRE, STAFFORDSHIRE, ST14 8UE, which is a semi-detached house, sold for £120,500 on Oct 05. This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession.