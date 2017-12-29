The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you fancy moving into a stunning, individual, architect-designed home then this is the property for you.

Standing within its own grounds of 2.2 acres, surrounded by woodland and completed to the highest of specifications, this house in Weaverlake Drive, in Yoxall, boasts a stylish and luxurious interior, including five bedrooms and five en suite facilities, four reception rooms and fabulous breakfast kitchen.

The property is located in an individually designed and constructed neighbourhood development just outside the centre of Yoxall and is approached over a private driveway in quiet and maturing surroundings.

A brick arched storm porch leads to the spacious reception hall which includes ample space for furniture and a sitting area. There is a sweeping spindle balustrade staircase leading to the first floor and glimpses of the galleried landing.

In the guest cloakroom is a white and chrome suite which includes a wc and wash hand basin.

The study/home office has a bespoke range of fitted furniture to which is included in the sale.

Impeccably presented, the drawing room is of perfect size and proportions and features three windows overlooking the front aspect, a traditional Minster-style fireplace with a gas coals fire basket and a bespoke built-in shelving/storage/display unit.

The garden room is a clever combination of a formal sitting room together with an orangery-style area both of which are designed to enjoy the outstanding garden views and access via double doors.

With outstanding views of the landscaped grounds, the sitting room is of elegant style with a granite fireplace, and two sets of double doors give access to the encircling outside terrace.

In the dining room features, again, a granite fireplace, and there is space for a large dining table and additional furniture.

The kitchen/breakfast room the heart of any modern family home and in this case enjoying beautiful uninterrupted views of the garden and woodland.

It is fitted with a high quality range of maple fronted English rose base, wall, drawer and display cupboards including a centre island and granite worktops throughout, and a twin bowl stainless sink.

All appliances are Siemens and include a dual fuel range cooker, extractor hood, microwave oven, American-style fridge/freezer and a dishwasher. There is also access to the sun terrace.

In the utility room are matching base units and granite worktops, a stainless sink, washing machine and a tumble dryer.

Rising to the first floor is a stunning galleried landing with ample space for sitting/reading areas and a front aspect window.

The principal bedroom is positioned at the rear of the house to maximise the fine garden and woodland views which encircle the property.

The room also features a garden facing balcony with ample space for furniture, a dressing area with a built-in range of wardrobes and access to the en suite bathroom which has a white and chrome suite including a whirlpool bath with a shower above, wc, wash hand basin and a ladder radiator.

In the second bedroom Bedroom Two is a range of furniture including a double wardrobe, bedside units, storage/display/study units, and en suite shower room and views overlooking the rear garden.

Bedroom three has two front facing windows, a double built-in wardrobe and, again, an en suite shower room.



In the fourth bedroom are two double built-in wardrobes and, again, an en suite shower room.

Bedroom five features two rear garden facing windows, an extensive range of built-in furniture including wardrobes, storage cupboards and a dressing table/study unit, and an en suite shower room.

The well-appointed family bathroom includes a whirlpool bath, free-standing corner shower with conventional shower, body jets and sauna facility, twin bowl vanity unit, low-level wc, bidet and a ladder radiator.

The property is approached via a large private driveway with generous parking and turning space leading to a triple garage.

The professionally maintained grounds extend to 2.2 acres and have been the subject of carefully considered landscaping.

The closest areas to the house are hard landscaped and include extensive terrace and patio areas, formal raised beds which then lead to a circular area laid to lawn and bordered by yew, box hedging and dry stone walling.

There are curve shaped stone steps, extensive use of gravel and stone edged borders, an ornamental pool and fountain, lantern lights, a summerhouse, an avenue of maturing trees, a shrubbery decked pergola, a wealth of shrubs throughout and all enjoying a sunny southerly aspect. The outer areas of the garden are laid to lawn for ease of maintenance.

The picturesque and historical village of Yoxall offers a good range of amenities including a primary school and catchment area to John Taylor High School, three village inns serving food, a doctors' surgery, general store, post office and a butchers.



Fee paying schools in the area include Abbots Bromley School, Repton, Denstone, Abbotsholme and Lichfield cathedral.

The centres of Burton, Uttoxeter, Lichfield, Derby and Birmingham are all within easy commutable distance, and Birmingham Airport is 22 miles away, and East Midlands Airport is a 30 minute drive.

The property is on the market at £1,695,000 with John German and further information is available via the agent's website here