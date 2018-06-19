Load mobile navigation
Rakesdale. Property for sale in Alton

  1. Rakesdale, in Alton. Front1 of 17
  2. Rakesdale, in Alton. Aerial view2 of 17
  3. Rakesdale, in Alton. Swimming pool3 of 17
  4. Rakesdale, in Alton. Apartment4 of 17
  5. Rakesdale, in Alton. Bedroom5 of 17
  6. Rakesdale, in Alton. Driveway and garages6 of 17
  7. Rakesdale, in Alton. Lounge7 of 17
  8. Rakesdale, in Alton. Bedroom8 of 17
  9. Rakesdale, in Alton. Galleried landing9 of 17
  10. Rakesdale, in Alton. Conservatory10 of 17
  11. Rakesdale, in Alton. Bedroom11 of 17
  12. Rakesdale, in Alton. Inside conservatory12 of 17
  13. Rakesdale, in Alton. The gym area of the leisure complex13 of 17
  14. Rakesdale, in Alton. Reception hallway and staircase14 of 17
  15. Rakesdale, in Alton. Kitchen15 of 17
  16. Rakesdale, in Alton. Lounge16 of 17
  17. Rakesdale, in Alton. The magnificent staircase17 of 17
Burton NewsBenefits cheat with £373k posted on Facebook about her lavish holidays in Lanzarote, Cyprus and SpainTeresa Hardy also went to France and Tunisia while making fraudulent claims
Burton Town CentreBurton Bridge repairs have started ahead of 10 weeks of workTop county councillor has warned that if work is not done a weight restriction might have to be imposed on the bridge
Burton NewsOversubscribed Swadincote secondary school secures £1.5 million for expansion and improvementsThe school is replacing its all-weather pitch as well as its heating and roof as part of the work
NewsA38 closed after crash involving car and a lorry - updatesWe'll keep you updated on this throughout the morning
Editors PicksBurton woman who was sexually attacked on holiday opens up about the 'terrifying ordeal' Tracey Hardie has turned the traumatic incident into a positive and now helps other victims of sexual abuse and rape
ShoppingHuge Tesco Direct gaming sale ahead of site shutdownYou'll have to be quick to grab a bargain
Burton Albion FCTransfer rumours: Sunderland 'accept bid' from Middlesbrough for Paddy McNairThe former Manchester United man scored against Burton Albion in April
Nigel CloughFormer Burton Albion striker reveals future plans ahead of Derby County exitDarren Bent says he's open to the right offer should it come along ahead of his impending departure from Pride Park at the end of this month
Burton NewsBenefits cheat with £373k posted on Facebook about her lavish holidays in Lanzarote, Cyprus and Spain
Teresa Hardy also went to France and Tunisia while making fraudulent claims
Burton NewsBlood-soaked cat returns home with CLAWS MISSING
Apatchy the cat is now in 'agony' after the incident
Local NewsSee these magnificent pictures taken of a Lancaster bomber flying near Burton
The famous planes were used heavily in the Second World War
Burton NewsOversubscribed Swadincote secondary school secures £1.5 million for expansion and improvements
The school is replacing its all-weather pitch as well as its heating and roof as part of the work
Burton NewsCollision involving lorry and a car near St Peter's Bridge
Police and paramedics are on the scene
Burton NewsEastEnders villain 'Alfie Kane' backs Burton charity
Actor Mark Pegg, who now lives in Church Gresley, played the nefarious character in Albert Square
Food & DrinkMorrisons unleash 'UK's hottest ever' supermarket curry meal deal
It's not a bad offer for a fiver
Burton NewsLorry destroyed in serious fire as A42 lane remained closed for seven hours
The clean-up operation has just finished
Burton NewsMan, 31, arrested in connection with Costa Coffee armed robberyStaff and customers were left 'shaken and upset' after they were threatened which what was thought to be a BB gun
Burton NewsFlood-ravaged Rolleston residents celebrate £30k investment at Brookside
New defences for the village are expected to be completed by April 2019