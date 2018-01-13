Rangemoore Hall

Load mobile navigation
    NSPCCBurton paedophile tricked by vigilantes posing as 13-year-old girl
    He arranged to meet 'April' but instead was faced with members of the group, who called the police
    WeatherIcy arctic blast could bring gale force winds to Burton and South Derbyshire
    The weather could take a turn for the worst as a jet stream is predicted to bring in cold air from the Arctic
    AsdaHow mum bought £40 worth of groceries at Asda for £1.55
    Anna Taylor has called her technique a 'scabby shop'
    Traffic & TravelBroken down bus is blocking one lane in major Burton road
    People can be seen working on the bus at the minute
    Editors PicksBurton churchgoers given parking tickets as they attend midnight mass
    They say they parked for under the four hour limit at Middleway Park
    Charles HansonOnly ever hat-trick ball from an FA Cup final set for a belter when it's sold at Etwall auction
    Stan Mortensen was given the ball after scoring three goals for Blackpool in 1953
    SwadlincoteAdorable puppy Winston joins The Pingle Academy as a 'teacher' to help improve well-being of pupils and staff
    The tiny pooch will attend the school each day to help youngsters
    South Derbyshire District CouncilLone South Derbyshire council workers could get a tiny hi-tech device to help keep them safe
    South Derbyshire District Council could purchase 20 devices in a £4,440 deal
    Burton Albion FCBurton Albion unchanged again for home clash with QPR as Miller and Flanagan overcome injuries
    The Brewers are looking to move out of the Championship's relegation zone this afternoon
    Burton Albion FCBurton Albion 0 - 0 QPR LIVE - can unchanged Brewers move out of relegation zone and end wait for home win?
    The Brewers are looking for a fourth win from their last six Championship games
    Charles HansonOnly ever hat-trick ball from an FA Cup final set for a belter when it's sold at Etwall auction
    Stan Mortensen was given the ball after scoring three goals for Blackpool in 1953
    In the NewsCould this be a photograph of a GHOST spotted on the River Trent?
    We spoke to real-life ghostbuster Ian Griffiths about the image
    Editors PicksHere are some of the weird and wonderful items left in Burton's Travelodge hotels
    Someone even left their mother-in-law behind....
    Barton MarinaFirst resident moves into new apartments at Barton Marina
    Julia Giovenco said it was love at first sight when she saw her new home
    SwadlincoteAdorable puppy Winston joins The Pingle Academy as a 'teacher'
    The tiny pooch will attend the school each day to help youngsters
    FacebookRare 'blue super moon' will light up the skies this month
    It's the second full moon in the same calendar month
    SwadlincoteFirefighters rescue four people trapped in a lift in Swadlincote
    It is the second time this year that someone has been trapped in the lift
    Local NewsTraffic lights causing chaos in Willington are removed
    A member of the public stepped in after the road works caused severe delays
