Plans to convert one of Burton's former Bass Maltings - a historic brewing site for nearly 100 years from the mid-Victorian period - into 90 flats have been approved.

The development of the building - which is currently 80 per cent vacant - has been hailed as a potential catalyst for the regeneration of the immediate area.

The four-storey 19th century building in Wetmore Road has been used for offices since 1989 - including by Inspired UK Gaming, which occupies the ground and first floor. Previously, communications giant Vodafone had rented space in the building.

However, Birmingham firm Charles Jordan Limited has now won approval to convert the former brewery hub into 87 flats, along with 180 car parking spaces, bike storage and conversion of the former security and transport office to provide three further flats, while lifts would also be installed.

A final decision on the plans was delegated to borough council officers, and given the go ahead by planning official Alan Harvey on February 5.

The building was originally built in 1864 for Bass & Co in traditional red brick and was one of the first multi-storey Maltings in Burton. It was granted Grade II listed status in 1979.

It is surrounded by other former Maltings buildings, along with the Bass employee cottages and Holy Trinity Primary School.

In its application, the developers said the plans could be the "catalyst" for other opportunities in the area.

It wrote: "In developing the site, the regeneration of the immediate area will continue.

"Hopefully this development will be the catalyst and encourage interest and opportunity for the remainder of the area.

"The site is able to accommodate all facilities to support the residential development i.e. refuse, car parking, access and services.

"The intention is to preserve the building and its settings whilst responding to a market need for one and two-bedroomed apartments."

At the time of its construction more than 51 per cent of the population of Burton worked in the brewing industry.

However, now the developers say that the town "provides limited choice to meet the aspirations of managers, senior officers and professionals" and to match this with "high value" housing for this "special group."

Meanwhile, the developers have agreed to provide around £60,000 for affordable housing on another site in order to maintain its focus on the targeted group.

The flats would be a mixture of one and two-bedroom units, catering for what the developers say will be a growing need for housing for single people and couples without children.

Borough council officers say their key reasons for approving the plans include making use of a largely vacant brownfield site in an urban location, contributing money for affordable housing, providing long-term maintenance for a Grade II listed building, and bringing more housing to Burton.

In a report for councillors, officers wrote: "It is considered that the 'less than substantial harm' the proposed scheme would have on the listed building would be outweighed by the provision of new housing supply in line with national and local planning objectives, along with the opportunity to ensure that the Grade II listed building is continued to be put to economic use to provide for its long-term maintenance.

"The scheme also provides benefits of the residential use of brownfield land in an urban location and brings forward a commuted sum of £60,000 towards the provision of affordable housing."

The building was presented with an award by the Burton Civic Society in 1990.

Included in the scheme in the centre of the compound is an enclosed garden space, listed in designs by Hawarden firm Deeside Architectural Design Limited.

Conservation officers have urged the developers to retain as many original features as possible, instead of obscuring them from view and damaging the building's character.

This includes the trusses, hoist features and fixtures, and historic timber - much of which is set to be lost.

The developers have confirmed that some external features, such as the gabled hoists at each end of the building and a cast-iron platform on the second floor will be retained, along with previous restoration work to maintain the wrought iron columns, roof trusses and timber windows.

It intends to remove the external air conditioning units which were installed on the side of the building when it was converted into offices.

Plans had been put forward in October to turn several of the other former Bass brewery Maltings at the same site into 182 apartments, which have not yet been discussed by borough councillors.

Applicant Burton upon Trent Developments has applied for permission to make the changes which will see a total of 52 one-bedroom flats, and 126 two-bedroom flats.