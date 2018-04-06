The video will start in 8 Cancel

Homes on a new housing development at Swadlincote are selling fast with more than half already snapped up by eager buyers.

Family-owned building company Cameron Homes is providing a range of 57 houses at the Forester's Gate site, next to Eureka Park.

The development, featuring a choice of 12 differently-designed houses with two, three or four bedrooms, has attracted strong interest, according to bosses.

Prices range from two bedroom designs from £141,950 and three bed designs from £179,950 - with four-bedroom homes on the market for £249,000.

Amanda Gales, sales manager for Cameron Homes, said: "Forester's Gate is proving to be a very successful development as we have sold more than 50 per cent of the homes already.

"Purchasers are impressed with its great location - less than a mile from the town centre - and yet next to the park and a short walk from several other green open spaces such as Swadlincote Woodlands and Park.

"And all the homes are built to a first-class specification and feature a high quality fitted bathroom and kitchen."

The four-bedroom Galloway is a detached house with an open plan kitchen, complete with fitted appliances, French doors in the living room opening up to the garden and a separate garage.

(Image: Peter Alvey Photographer)

Cameron's Keymove package, which assists purchasers who have a house to sell, is available and customers can also take advantage of the government's Help to Buy scheme.

Bosses said the package makes buying more affordable as it provides a loan of up to 20 per cent of the purchase price and means a deposit of only five per cent is needed.

There is no stamp duty to pay on these homes for first-time buyers.

What is Help to Buy?

The government's Help to Buy scheme was introduced in 2013 and has helped thousands of people around the country buy a new property.

The scheme enables anyone, both first-time buyers and existing owners, to put down a deposit of just five per cent for a new home through a government equity loan providing access to more affordable mortgage rates.

Help to Buy works by reducing the amount of money buyers have to pay.

For example, someone using the scheme could put down a deposit of £10,000 for a house costing £200,000. £40,000 would be covered by the government as an equity loan along with a £150,000 mortgage.