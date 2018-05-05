Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most expensive home sold in the Burton area during March was a property costing almost £1 million, it has been revealed.

The home is in Radmore Wood in Abbots Bromley and went for £925,000, latest figures from Land Registry have shown.

It comes as the least expensive home to be sold in the area during the month was a house in Fairway in Branston, which went for £64,000.

The second most expensive home went for £800,000 and was in Abbots Bromley Road in Burton, the figures show. The second least expensive home to sell in the area was one in Sydney Street, Burton, which went for £65,000.

Nationally, the most expensive house to sell went for £15 million, but in other areas housebuyers could pick up a home for a bargain £20,000, said a spokesman.

(Image: Getty)

Nathan Anderson-Dixon, managing director at Abode Estate Agents, in Manor Croft, Burton, has noticed a trend in the buying patterns of homeowners.

He said: "What you can see from the list straight away is that the higher value property tends to be located within premium villages around the outskirts of the town, it will also reflect the general housing stock within certain areas.

"For example you are more likely to find mid-terrace houses and apartments in central town or city locations which also tend to be smaller than the housing stock found within the suburbs and villages, where you will find detached and semi-detached property.

"At Abode this year we have experienced an increase in the number of properties coming to the market.

"The housing market as a whole has been very buoyant in the last few years, but towards the end of last year there was a slight cooling off on house price growth across much of our patch.

"We are finding that in the first quarter of 2018 we are achieving much closer to the asking price than last year and put this down to sellers adjusting their expectations and being more realistic about the value of their home."

According to the Land Registry, 23,644 residential sales have been registered from March. Across England and Wales, there were 463 £1m-plus sales, including 85 at £2m-plus.

The most expensive residential sale taking place in March was a detached property in Barnet, Greater London which went for £15,000,000. The cheapest residential sale was of a terraced property in Bishop Auckland, County Durham which went for £20,000.

The Land Registry lists the price paid for every property bought at market value.

The data also includes sales under a power of sale/repossessions, buy-to-lets, where they can be identified by a mortgage and transfers to non-private individuals.

It may take several weeks for sales to be registered after completion so some sales from later in September may not be listed yet.

Most expensive homes in the Burton area

Radmore Wood, Abbots Bromley, £925,000

Abbots Bromley Road, Burton £800,000

Station Road, Barton-under-Needwood, £625,000

Barton Marine, Barton-under-Needwood, £450,000

Uttoxeter Road, Abbots Bromley, £450,000

Lodge Hill, Tutbury £435,000

Claymills Road, Stretton, £355,000

Park Street, Uttoxeter £315,000

The Limes, Burton, £312,000

The Lakeside, Barton-under-Needwood, £300,000

Least expensive