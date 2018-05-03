The video will start in 8 Cancel

This stunning property in a picturesque South Derbyshire village features a self-contained one bedroom annexe, superb stable yard and sits within almost 20 acres of land.

Formerly the Newton Park estate office and barn, Hollywood Cottage, in Newton Solney boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms, an impressive kitchen/breakfast room, a delightful conservatory and a basement with a shower room and storage.

Outside the property, is a patio area, well-kept gardens extending to around 19.67 acres with a large pond, a stable yard with eight loose boxes.

The home also boasts at self-contained chalet, Italian marble flooring and part under floor heating

The property is on the market at £1.25 million and for more details, or to arrange a viewing, call the agent, Fisher German, on 01283 410840.