Ever wondered how much the house next door sold for? Is your neighbour's home posher than yours? Is yours more expensive than the property across the road?

Here is the most recent data where you'll find some of Burton and East Staffordshire's most expensive - and cheapest - streets to buy a house.

The most expensive house sold in January was in Church Road, Rolleston-on-Dove, a detached property which sold for £427,500.

The cheapest, however, to sell was in Goodman Street where a terrace house sold for £68,000.

However, in comparison to the rest of the country, we have more "reasonable" house prices.

The most expensive home to sell in January was in Kensington and Chelsea, in London, at almost £38 million, and the cheapest was a terrace house in Burnley which sold for £15,000.

Here's the lists in full, see if your road makes an appearance

Most expensive Burton and East Staffordshire streets

Church Road, Rolleston, £427,500

Ashby Road, Burton, £420,000

Efflinch Lane, Barton under Needwood, £390,000

Scalpcliffe Road, £385,000

Paget Rise, Abbots Bromley, £375,000

Hall Grounds, Rolleston, £360,000

Kingsdale Croft, Stretton, £299,000

Craythorne Road, Stretton, £294,000

Field Lane, Burton, £290,000

Least expensive Burton and East Staffordshire streets

Goodman Street, Burton, £68,500

Heathlands Grange, Stapenhill, £70,000

Charlotte Court, Burton, £70,000

Ladywell Close, Stretton, £72,500

St Chad's Road, Horninglow, £75,000

South Broadway Street, Burton, £75,000

Wetmore Road, Burton, £76,000

Stafford Street, £82,500

Severn Drive, Burton, £82,950

Our figures are based on data from the Land Registry, which lists the price paid for every residential property bought at market value which are then registered.

The data includes buy to let sales, repossessions, and property bought through companies