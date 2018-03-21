Ever wondered how much the house next door sold for? Is your neighbour's home posher than yours? Is yours more expensive than the property across the road?
Here is the most recent data where you'll find some of Burton and East Staffordshire's most expensive - and cheapest - streets to buy a house.
The most expensive house sold in January was in Church Road, Rolleston-on-Dove, a detached property which sold for £427,500.
The cheapest, however, to sell was in Goodman Street where a terrace house sold for £68,000.
However, in comparison to the rest of the country, we have more "reasonable" house prices.
The most expensive home to sell in January was in Kensington and Chelsea, in London, at almost £38 million, and the cheapest was a terrace house in Burnley which sold for £15,000.
Here's the lists in full, see if your road makes an appearance
Most expensive Burton and East Staffordshire streets
Church Road, Rolleston, £427,500
Ashby Road, Burton, £420,000
Efflinch Lane, Barton under Needwood, £390,000
Scalpcliffe Road, £385,000
Paget Rise, Abbots Bromley, £375,000
Hall Grounds, Rolleston, £360,000
Kingsdale Croft, Stretton, £299,000
Craythorne Road, Stretton, £294,000
Field Lane, Burton, £290,000
Least expensive Burton and East Staffordshire streets
Goodman Street, Burton, £68,500
Heathlands Grange, Stapenhill, £70,000
Charlotte Court, Burton, £70,000
Ladywell Close, Stretton, £72,500
St Chad's Road, Horninglow, £75,000
South Broadway Street, Burton, £75,000
Wetmore Road, Burton, £76,000
Stafford Street, £82,500
Severn Drive, Burton, £82,950
Our figures are based on data from the Land Registry, which lists the price paid for every residential property bought at market value which are then registered.
The data includes buy to let sales, repossessions, and property bought through companies