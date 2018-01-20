Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four houses dating back to the Victorian era have been demolished to pave the way for new shops, a cafe and a takeaway on a site in Burton.

Proposals have been drawn up for the new development on land off Horninglow Road North close to the Nisa store.

Now the houses, dating back to the mid-1880s, have been demolished.

Plans for the new units were submitted by Burton firm Element Properties to the planning authority East Staffordshire Borough Council on December 14, and made available to the public to view this month.

The scheme includes a proposal to build a shop, a financial and professional service centre, restaurant or cafe and a hot food takeaway.

The 2,017 sq metre site close to Horninglow Primary School had comprised four houses, from Horninglow Road North 49 to 52.

There are already shops on an adjoining site, including supermarket Nisa Local and the Davie and Co hair salon.

The developer has said in its application to the borough council that the buildings had been on the site since at least 1884.

It stated: "In the centre of the site stands the first phase of the project – a three-storey brick and tile block with cast stone detailing and aluminium windows containing two retail units and eleven apartments.

"In front of this is a brick and slate block containing two semi-detached properties with residential accommodation which are to be demolished to make way for the second phase – a two-storey projecting wing which is to contain retail space at ground floor and three apartments at first floor."

The site already has approval for some shop units, and the new application seeks to expand its offer to include different ranges of shops and eateries.

The applicants said that while the nature of the application had changed from shop units to mixed shop units it was "difficult to imagine that a minor difference in uses in the smaller units could have any material impact on the areas of concern."

They wrote in a report that "the proposal would enable the competitive market to drive the usage of the space, dependent on demand."

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman told the Burton Mail that the new scheme follows on from an already approved plan, which had included the building which now houses Nisa and a hairdresser.

Element Properties had held off on building the front "projecting wing" until now which involved demolishing two semi-detached properties - four homes in total.

A council spokesman said of the scheme, including on the site already having been cleared: "Permission for an L-shape building already exists for this site.

"The developer has already built the three-storey block to the rear of the site but has not built the front projecting wing.

"This new wing involves demolishing and building in the location of two semi-detached properties.

"The application currently sat with the council is for changes to the front wing extension, which is to be built on the location of the houses.

"Therefore no breach of planning control has occurred."