The most expensive home sold in the UK in November cost £13 million, but in other areas you could pick up a house for a bargain-busting £15,000.

But what were the most and least expensive homes sold in East Staffordshire last November?

Here we have the list courtesy of HM Land Registry Price Paid Data.

Most expensive

Lavender Cottage, Hall Estate, Hoar Cross, DE13 8QS, which is a terraced house, sold for £470,000 on November 8.

Pipers Croft, Wood Lane, Uttoxeter, ST14 8JR, which is a detached house, sold for £455,000 on November 3.

Marebrook Cottage, Dolesfoot Lane, Newborough, DE13 8SP, which is a detached house, sold for £415,000 on November 1.

5 Park Close, Barton Under Needwood, DE13 8DX, which is a detached house, sold for £410,000 on November 17.

Minstead House, Uttoxeter Road, Kingstone, Uttoxeter, ST14 8QH, which is a detached house, sold for £395,000 on November 14.

29 Sutton Crescent, Barton Under Needwood, DE13 8FE, which is a detached house, sold for £355,000 on November 6.

Dovebrook, Fauld Lane, Fauld, DE13 9GU, which is a detached house, sold for £305,000 on November 16.

84 Captains Lane, Barton Under Needwood, DE13 8HA, which is a detached house, sold for £285,000 on November 1.

Least expensive

72 Caroline Court, Burton, DE14 3NZ, which is a flat, sold for £79,000 on November 10.

8 Walker Street, Burton, DE14 3PZ, which is a terraced house, sold for £80,000 on November 23.

72 Spring Terrace Road, Burton, DE15 9DU, which is a terraced house, sold for £84,000 on November 3.

9 Long Street, Burton, DE15 9LY, which is a terraced house, sold for £90,000 on November 10.

Flat 8, Chilton Court, Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton, DE13 0DE, which is a flat, sold for £95,000 on November 10.

29 Leighton Road, Uttoxeter, ST14 8BL, which is a terraced house, sold for £97,500 on Nov 21.

6 Chartley Court, Uttoxeter, ST14 8JD, which is a flat, sold for £100,000 on November 3.

141 Long Street, Burton, DE15 9LZ, which is a terraced house, sold for £100,000 on November 20.

321 Blackpool Street, Burton, DE14 3AL, which is a terraced house, sold for £101,000 on November 3.