The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of an historic country house near Burton that once hosted a king has been put up for sale.

Whoever buys the wing of Rangemore Hall will have to stump up £1.7 million for the privilege.

But they will be able to enjoy ownership of a 12,000 sq ft estate, including a swimming pool complete with a wave machine and sauna.

And the grade-two-listed country home, in Dunstall Road, has a fascinating connection to King Edward VII.

The monarch and his entourage stayed there in 1902, inspiring former owner Lord Burton, of the Bass brewing dynasty, to build the estate's King Edward VII Wing just for the King himself.

Not only was the luxurious wing built solely for the King's visit, a hidden staircase was also installed to allow King Edward's mistress to visit his room in secret.

The property was previously owned by Dragons' Den businesswoman Hilary Devey, who made her fortune launching the palletised goods network Pall-Ex.

The wing overlooks the east and south parts of the historic grounds, which boasts around 10 acres of lakes, summerhouses and outbuildings.

The remainder of the hall and outbuildings have been converted into individual apartments and homes in a stunning parkland setting.

The ground floor of the Rangemore Hall includes a magnificent drawing room with a fully fitted breakfast kitchen.



It also boasts a magnificent ballroom for those looking to get their groove on as well as a leisure room with a swimming pool, wave machine and spa bath.

The second floor includes not one, not two, but five bedrooms - including a master bedroom with dressing room and two guest rooms.

All rooms could with an en suite or shower room and most come with a dressing room.

Visitors will be greeted by electronic gates as they approach the wing as well as a four-car garage and extensive parking for when guests visit.

For more information, visit www.humberts.com