The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

House hunters in Burton and South Derbyshire are in for a treat this weekend at a Moira development's open house event - complete with some unusual guests.

From 10am until 2pm, on Saturday, April 14 the doors will be thrown open at the pair of individually-designed homes in the village which have been built to a high specification.

However it's not all about location, location, location this weekend, Pet Parties will be on hand to entertain the little ones with an array of reptiles and insects including snakes, gekkos and spiders! Yikes!

Sonia Anderson, manager of Abode estate agents who is marketing the properties, said: "We have teamed up with the developer Shobnall Builders to host the open day and we are really excited to have the chance to show potential buyers around the two fabulous properties.

"While the adults view the homes, we have put on a reptile petting party to keep the children entertained.

"Moira itself is set within beautiful surroundings of the National Forest and within a walking distance of Conkers for the family to explore and Moira Furnace.

"And with great schools on the doorstep - Moira Primary currently has a "Good" Ofsted rating, along with Ivanhoe College, in Ashby – the properties are perfect for a growing family."

Each four-bedroom property is set back from the road along a private driveway and comes complete with double glazing and central heating.

Each property features a reception hallway, guest cloakroom combined with a utility room, lounge overlooking the front aspect, dining room with a reclaimed brick fireplace and inset solid fuel burning stove, kitchen with a host of appliances and patio doors leading to the rear garden.

One of the homes boasts a principal bedroom with en suite facilities, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second house features four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Priced at £279,995, further details are available by calling Abode on 01283 845888.