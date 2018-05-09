The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detailed plans for 100 new homes in an East Staffordshire village are being drawn up.

Housebuilder Bellway is coming up with plans for the new housing development in Rolleston-on-Dove.

The site, which is to the south of Forest School Street, was granted outline planning permission on appeal in November 2016 for up to 100 new homes.

Bellway West Midlands is now finalising a reserved matters application, which bosses said would be submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council in due course.

The proposed development will comprise two, three, four and five-bedroom houses as well as a selection of two-bedroom bungalows and will include a proportion of affordable housing to give local people or key workers the chance to live in a new-build home within the village, said a Bellway spokesman.

(Image: Google Maps)

Plans also include new public open space and a trim trail.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway said it would be making significant investment in local infrastructure and facilities, including financial contributions of more than £530,000 towards education, £150,000 towards sports facilities and £50,000 towards community facilities.

Stephen Rose, sales and marketing director for Bellway West Midlands, said the development will deliver much-needed new homes for the local area.

He said: "There's a growing demand for new housing in East Staffordshire and our plans will help meet this need.

"We have been working closely with local stakeholders as we finalise our proposals for the development to ensure the new homes complement and enhance the local area.

"We very much hope our application will be approved so that we can move forward with the scheme."

Bellway West Midlands is building new homes across Staffordshire – in Stafford, Lichfield, Uttoxeter and Tamworth – with more information available at bellway.co.uk.