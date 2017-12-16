The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new housing development in South Derbyshire has completely sold out following a surge in sales.

David Wilson Homes has revealed its Drakelow Park development is now a total sellout after the properties were snapped up by keen homebuyers in the area.

Bosses said that the Walton Road development provided a range of three, four and five- bedroom homes designed with modern homebuyers in mind.

Situated on the edge of Drakelow, the development appealed to a range of different buyers, with well-regarded schooling and a range of local amenities nearby, according to David Wilson Homes.

The group's East Midlands' sales director Jason Hearn, said: "Drakelow Park has been a very successful development that has created its own identity since its launch.

"The development was an aspirational location for a range of buyers to live in and was made more desirable by the range of buyers it catered for.

"We are not surprised by the success of the development, but would like to assure buyers in the area that we have a number of quality-built properties across Derbyshire that are still available to reserve."