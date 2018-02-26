Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new housing development in a North West Leicestershire village has been given the green light by planning chiefs, with work set to start soon.

Construction work is now due to start on the site off Acresford Road, in Donisthorpe, of 36 three, four and five-bedroom houses, plus public open space. When the work is complete it will be known as Lockharts.

Outline planning permission for the development of the site was granted by North West Leicestershire District Council in February 2015, with the council having just approved housebuilder Bellway's detailed plans for the site.

As part of the development, Bellway will invest more than £350,000 in the infrastructure, including roads, and facilities in the area, with bosses also contributing more than £220,000 towards education and a further £120,000 will be put towards affordable housing that will not on the site.

Contributions will include money towards the improvement of bus stops and libraries and the provision of bus passes and travel packs.

Ben Smith, sales director for Bellway's East Midlands division, said the council's decision was great news for the community.

He said: "We have planned this development carefully to cater for the needs of local buyers and are delighted that we are now going to be able to go ahead with our plans.

"We're not only bringing benefits for those looking to move home, though, as our financial investment through the planning agreement for this development will also enhance local facilities for all residents in the area, for generations to come.

"We're now starting construction work on site and are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers in the summer.

"In the meantime, anyone interested in the new homes at Lockharts can register an interest on our website to make sure they receive the latest information as it becomes available."

The prices for the new houses have not yet been revealed.

Anyone wanting to sign up for updates or more information about the new homes in Donisthorpe can do so by visiting www.bellway.co.uk.