"Glamping" - otherwise known as camping with a touch of glamour - could be on the way to a garden site near Rocester.

Plans for five glamping pods, a shop and a car park near Rocester have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The application, which was put forward on December 20 by applicants Mr and Mrs Hudson, would see glamping pods - glamour camping - built near Home Farm, Barrowhill, in Rocester.

Glamping is a style of camping with more of the usual amenities not usually associated with "traditional" camping, such as heated accommodation and warm running water.

There are currently more than 17 million annual camping trips taking place in the UK.

Glamping aims to offer a camping experience for less experienced campers.

The proposed pods measure 7.4 metres deep by 3.15 metres wide, and have a ridged-roof height of 2.6 metres; they would cater for two to five people each, with a total occupancy on site of 25 at a time.

Each pod would feature a toilet, dining table, sink, hob, along with a double, single and sofa bed.

The plans, backed by Uttoxeter firm JMI Planning, also include a 10-space car park and the refurbishment of the on-site greenhouse to form a shop and storage unit.

The plans reveal that the new glamping pods would be built out of timber cladding.

The current site is a walled garden to the north-east of Home Farm, 1km from the main village of Rocester.

Part of the wall of the garden has collapsed, but the applicant aims to fix this as part of the project.

The site is accessed via a shared driveway off Barrowhill.

The driveway splits into four spurs - one of these spurs heads to the application site, with the other three serving the applicant's property.

The applicants say the site, close to Alton Towers and the Peak District, is a prime location for tourist accommodation.

They intend the converted greenhouse to become an 'honesty shop' which would be unstaffed and open to campers.

In November, borough councillors approved plans for 20 glamping pods at Barton Marina for couples wishing to spend their first night of wedded bliss closer to nature.

Barton Turns Developments Limited applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning department for permission, which was granted.

The land used is in the existing marina complex and measures just over two acres.

Bosses at Barton Marina believed a lack of overnight accommodation had discouraged couples from holding their receptions at the venue.