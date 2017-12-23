The video will start in 8 Cancel

Proposals for a £13.3 million 135-homes development near Yoxall have been revealed in the third housing scheme for the area made public in recent days.

Last week plans for eight homes to add to a 35-house approved scheme were revealed, while a separate application for six others was rejected.

Now a £13.3 million application for 135 houses from Congleton firm Gladman has been announced, joining the likes of Lioncourt and CT Planning to submit plans for the village, which has a population of around 2,000.

The new plans aim to develop land off Bondfield Lane and Lightwood Road.

The application is a resubmission of a previous set of plans from Gladman to build 170 houses on the same site in 2014.

East Staffordshire Borough Council refused the application, which Gladman appealed against, but the Planning Inspectorate upheld the rejection.

Its proposed homes range from two-bedroom up to five-bedroom flats and houses, up to 40 per cent of which would be affordable housing (around 54).

Alongside the housing development, Gladman intends to plant 2.5 acres of trees to the south-west of the site as part of the National Forest.

Up to 29 per cent of the application site would be open space.

The developers intend the site to be a "a considered and appropriate transition between the built edge and the wider countryside setting."

Gladman says that "the application site presents an opportunity for the sustainable growth of Yoxall."

In the recent rejection of six houses off Weaverlake Drive, borough councillors agreed there was insufficient evidence for housing need in the village, following the approval of a series of homes as part of the Lioncourt development.

The developers quotes Secretary of State Sajid Javid in its application brief, stating that in February, 2017, he wrote: "This country doesn't have enough homes.

"That's not a personal opinion or a political calculation. It's a simple statement of fact.

"The consensus is that we need from 225,000 to 275,000 or more houses per year to keep up with population growth and start to tackle years of under-supply."

In the East Staffordshire Local Plan - a development blueprint - approved in 2015, Yoxall was assigned 40 homes as a large village which serves a main town.

Gladman says that its £13.3 million plans would bring a further £2.1 million in council tax and new residents would spend £3.25 million per year - based on an estimated 163 people of working age.

It also says that 124 full-time construction jobs would be created to build the new scheme, and that £1.1 million would be raised from the New Homes Bonus for the borough council in the six years after the development is completed.

In its planning statement, the developers state the application "has been carefully considered to ensure that it will provide high-quality sustainable development.

"It offers local benefits through investment in the local community, borough benefits, in terms of making a strategically important contribution to housing supply, and national objectives in boosting the supply of homes and delivering sustainable development."

The Congleton firm also said that "the identified harm" from the housing scheme would not be considered to outweigh the benefits.

To view the proposed development in full, visit the East Staffordshire Borough Council planning page and search for application P/2017/01385.