It's not every day a property as splendid as this comes onto the property market.

Boasting a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, cinema room, games room, tennis court, wine cellar - even a golf practice area, Portfields, in Abbots Bromley has fantastic views overlooking Blithfield Reservoir.

The six-bedroom mansion is set within four acres, is on the market for £2.75 million, and also features a tree house and a small paddock.

Described by the estate agent John German, in Lichfield as "a genuinely wonderful individual modern home... constructed in a Queen Anne style" the house really is a dream - as the pictures indicate.

Imagine sitting on the viewing platform spotting wildlife on the water, or tending the tiered garden or vegetable patch, dining on the terrace or, for the more active, enjoying any number of games on the lawns or tennis court.

As well as providing a perfect location, the house has been designed to offer flexible living and entertaining space.

Modern and sleek in design, the theme of the accommodation is established from the moment you step in to the property.

An extensive reception area is currently used, with the help of designer screens, as a reception, study and dining area.

The main living area is sizable and has been designed to take full advantage of the views.

There is a huge separate dining room as well as a large sitting room, and a well-planned fully fitted kitchen area.

The leisure facilities here are amazing too.

The swimming pool, for instance, has plenty of sitting areas surrounding it as well as bi-folding doors that open to the patio and overlook the reservoir.

There's a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and changing room.

A spiral staircase leads to the lower ground floor and to a WC and shower area.







Fitness space continues with a proper gym area - this overlooks the pool and views beyond.



And if you are in party mood head down to the lower ground floor where a games/party room awaits - there is also a built in bar area here.

Then, grab your popcorn (and perhaps a glass of wine from the purpose built wine cellar) and head from the separate cinema room.

There are six bedrooms, the master bedroom again taking advantage of the views in all directions.

This room has stairs to a second floor mezzanine area where there is a dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a free standing bath.

Each of the three further bedrooms on this level also have en suite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes.

And if you need more accommodation there is a separate apartment with a living room, dining and kitchen areas, and two bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms.

The agent said: "The resounding quality of this property cannot be overstated. The property has a top of the range air conditioning system, top of the range electrical system, underfloor heating and all the modern fittings that we would expect to find."





There is also a three car garage each with an electrically operated door, a summerhouse, garden room, extensive formal gardens and sweeping lawns.

Adding: "The location is breathtaking with views of Blithfield Reservoir from most major windows within the house or views over unspoilt rural areas.

"The views are stunning and this house must inhabit one of the finest positions in the Midlands and probably even further."

More information, or to arrange a viewing, call the agent on 01543 419121.