With many couples saving for their first home, now is as good a time as any to get on the housing ladder.

Some properties in Burton and Uttoxeter sold for seriously low prices in February as new figures have been released for the month by the Land Registry.

The cheapest property in East Staffordshire was a semi-detached house in Rangemore Street, Burton which sold for £50k.

However, on the other end of the price scale, some properties were sold for some serious money in the area and perfect if you've won the lottery.

A detached house in Horninglow Street, Burton, sold for more than £500k and Winfern House, in Denstone, sold for £387,000.

Here's the full list of properties sold in East Staffordshire in February:

Most expensive properties sold in East Staffordshire:

166 HORNINGLOW STREET, BURTON: detached house, sold for £542,500 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

1 THE SYCAMORES, TUTBURY, BURTON: detached house, sold for £511,120

CORNER COTTAGE, TATENHILL COMMON, RANGEMORE: detached house, sold for £450,000

TOLLGATE COTTAGE, DUNSTALL: detached house, sold for £427,000

WINFERN HOUSE, OAK ROAD, DENSTONE, UTTOXETER: detached house, sold for £387,000

8 HAMILTON ROAD, BURTON: detached house, sold for £385,000

8 KINGSDALE CROFT, STRETTON: detached house, sold for £380,000

165 EFFLINCH LANE, BARTON UNDER NEEDWOOD: semi-detached house, sold for £372,000

20 THE PARK, MAYFIELD: detached house, sold for £360,000

6 DEEPCUT ROAD, DRAYCOTT IN THE CLAY: detached house, sold for £357,500

Cheapest properties sold in East Staffordshire:

71 RANGEMORE STREET, BURTON: semi-detached house, sold for £60,000 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

8 KIMBERLEY DRIVE, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £60,000

148 HARPER AVENUE, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £65,000

7 WORDSWORTH CLOSE, BURTON: flat, sold for £71,000 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

125 HORNINGLOW STREET, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £82,000

22 BALFOUR STREET, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £93,000 on Feb 12 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

277 BLACKPOOL STREET, BURTON: semi-detached house, sold for £100,000

119 MAIN STREET, BRANSTON, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £104,000

100 HORNINGLOW STREET, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £105,000

113 HIGH BANK ROAD, BURTON: terrace house, sold for £105,000

According to the Land Registry, 22,443 residential sales have been registered from February 2018.

The most expensive residential sale in February 2018 a terraced property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £10,750,000.

The cheapest residential sale of the month was of a terraced property in Chester le Street, County Durham, for a meagre £19,000.

The Land Registry lists the price paid for every property bought at market value. The data also includes sales under a power of sale/repossessions, buy-to-lets (where they can be identified by a Mortgage) and transfers to non-private individuals.

It may take several weeks for sales to be registered after completion.