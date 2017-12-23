Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 1,100 new houses have been earmarked for South Derbyshire after a £112 million development including a new school, doctor's surgery and supermarket was recommended for approval.

An application for 1,100 houses, a supermarket, cafe/restaurant, pub, shops, doctor's surgery and a primary school has been submitted by London firm CEG Land Promotions Ltd and Robert William Walmsley.

The site lies to the south-west of Mickleover at New House Farm and has been recommended for approval by South Derbyshire District Council officers.

There would also be a creche, playing fields, a care centre, a new roundabout on the Derby Road (A516) and a cycling and walking path along Old Etwall Road.

Councillors on the planning committee will debate the plans, submitted in March, on Tuesday, December 19.

The plans will cost £112 million in total and the developers say the construction process will create 124 jobs on site, with an added 16 further afield.

It says that £14 million would be generated each year through extra spending on shops and services - providing support for 162 retail and leisure jobs.

The area around Mickleover is already set for a substantial influx of houses, with 292 from Barrett to the south and 252 from Richborough Estates to the north-east.

The latest plans will see proposed development in South Derbyshire soar to nearly 1,650 homes.

Agencies and authorities in the region have now called for more support to prop up the added pressure on services.

Southern Derbyshire CCG says the development would bring 2,750 additional patients and is seeking an extra £418,440 for Mickleover Medical Centre.

Derbyshire County Council says the area needs a new primary school, at a cost of £3.5 million - which has been planned in the application - along with £2.83 million for 165 new places at John Port School, and £1.23 million for 66 Post 16 spots.

This brings required investment, partly via Section 106 agreements - a legal deal between the councils and developers to make the application more acceptable - to nearly £8 million.

The land had been noted as an area earmarked for future development in the South Derbyshire Local Plan - a planning blueprint.

District council officers have welcomed the wider proposals in the scheme, which would support the new residents.

In a report to councillors they said: "The revisions to the local centre are welcomed, in particular the increase in floor space in the retail element of the scheme as this now strikes a balance between providing for the day to day needs of local residents, alleviating some of the pressure on services in Mickleover District Centre without creating additional transport impacts."

Officers and Highways England feel that with the already planned A38 improvements will help alleviate any significant impact on the region's roads, as long as housing developments are phased in.

The roads authority would like no more than 260 homes occupied before the A38 improvements at the A5111 junction near Derby is complete.

Derby city councillors have objected on the basis that insufficient parking is planned for the site and that overall transport schemes are 'flawed' including changes to cycle routes and pedestrian crossings.

They would like the primary school built early on, while Burnaston Parish Council agrees and would like the community hall doubled and built before 50 homes are finished.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust supports the application as long as sufficient badger and skylark protection schemes are implemented.

In total, 33 residents have objected to the plans, based on a heightened pressure on schools and doctors, overflow parking on surrounding roads, the need for better transport links and a larger supermarket scheme.

Following talks with council officers and Sport England, further play facilities have been added, with an extra £743,244 spent.

Despite a typical 30 per cent allocation of affordable homes typically required from a development this size, council officers have agreed different terms.

They have agreed that the developers can instead provide a sufficient amount of money to build 20 one-bed flats in low rise blocks and 20 Lifetime Home bungalows off site.

Council officers state in their recommend approval: "The proposal is considered to represent an opportunity to deliver a sustainable extension to Derby in accordance with the recently adopted Local Plan with an opportunity to provide a range of facilities in a manner which will integrate well with the existing development."

The developers must also obtain reserved matters approval - the finer details of the application, such as house heights - within 10 years.

To view the proposed development in full visit the South Derbyshire District Council planning page and search for application 9/2017/0349.