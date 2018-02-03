The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic former church with links to the Mosley family, which included the disgraced fascist Sir Oswald Mosley, has gone up for sale for almost £900,000.

Rolleston Methodist Church in the village has been empty for four years and is now on market. The building currently has permission to be transformed into five-bedroom house.

Built in 1893, with a foundation stone having been laid by the grandfather of the disgraced leader of the British Union of Fascists, Sir Oswald Mosley, a dwindling congregation led to the church closing in 2013.

(Image: Nichols Humphreys)

For sale at £895,500 the property is being marketed by Burton estate agent Nicholas Humphreys, which says with a bit of work, the building could be transformed in to an "incredible five-bedroom house".

The church is in Chapel Lane, and is described as having the potential to be a unique home for someone looking to live somewhere with a twist due to its interesting past, said a spokesman for Nicholas Humphreys.

The foundation stone was laid by the grandfather of Fascist Oswald Mosley, also called Oswald.

He was the 4th Baronet, whose family lived at the now demolished Rolleston Hall in the village.

Sir Oswald Mosley was an MP who later became the leader of the British Union of Fascists. He was imprisoned in 1940 and the British Union of Fascists was outlawed.

He was released in 1943 and, politically discredited by his association with fascism, he moved abroad in 1951, spending most of the remainder of his life in Paris, France.

The church replaced the old Methodist chapel in Brookside, Rolleston, which was too small and unsafe for the congregation.

Another foundation stone was later laid by the 4th Baronet in the vestry in 1909 as Sir Oswald senior continued to support the church and local schools.

(Image: Nichols Humphreys)

The church also has a schoolroom to the rear which was utilised by its Sunday school.

A later extension was added at the back for toilets and a disabled access. The vestry was also converted to a kitchen.

Barry Singleton, of Gino Lombardo Associates Ltd, submitted the application to convert it into a house last year to East Staffordshire Borough Council to turn the chapel into a house, which was approved.

Now a series of stunning artists' impressions have been made up of what the church could look like if it us turned into a home, including one showing a modern living room with feature church windows and high arched ceiling.

(Image: Nichols Humphreys)

The church includes historic architecture, an entrance hall, large chapel room, rear meeting room, kitchen and toilets.

It also has large rooms, high ceilings and heritage features, says the estate agent.

There is a gallery lounge with a feature chapel rose window, which gives views over the living area, said a spokesman.

(Image: Nichols Humphreys)

The master suite boasts an impressive room size of more than 35m2, en suite bathroom, walk in wardrobe and vaulted ceilings.

The front car park offers space of up to six cars, as well as a front garden, patio, barbecue area and paved pathway to rear garden.

There is also an electric remote controlled gate and a smart CCTV system.

For more information on this property, visit Nicholas Humphreys website here