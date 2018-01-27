The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you have ever wanted to live in the countryside then this could be the home for you.

The stunning six-bedroom family home is situated in a delightful Staffordshire hamlet close to Burton and Uttoxeter.

Perfect for equestrian lovers, The Spinney House, on the former Hoar Cross Hall estate, is situated within almost five-acres of gardens, paddock and woodland and boasts a heated swimming pool, stabling and a ménage.

The property also features a games room which has a bar area and ample space for a pool table.

(Image: John German)

On the market at £2.1 million, the U-shaped building faces south and overlooks the courtyard, gardens and grounds and links comfort and space, alongside character and position in a superb mature location.

The house is on the south side of a private driveway into part of the former Hoar Cross Hall Estate and has easy access for the A515 Lichfield to Ashbourne road.

There are also excellent links to the A38 and A50 and schools in the area include Abbots Bromley, Repton, John Taylor, Smallwood and Denstone College.

The property is entered via a recessed porch with double doors lead into the imposing L-shaped hallway.

In the guest cloakroom is an 'Empire' high level wc and a pedestal wash basin.



The focal point in the spacious drawing room is a cast iron log burner behind a carved timber surround, and French windows lead to the gardens.



In the dining room is a log burning stove set behind a wooden surround, parquet flooring and, again, French windows leading to the garden.



The library/snug is a south facing room with an ornate cast iron fireplace, fitted library shelving and French windows leading the courtyard.

(Image: John German)





The live-in family kitchen is a magnificent room with a bespoke Mark Wilkinson kitchen with an extensive range of cream paint finished wall and base cupboards, black granite work surfaces, integrated dishwasher, larder cupboard, instant Quooker water tap, double bowl stainless steel sink unit, Britannia cooking range (LPG) and tiled floor.

In the family area is an open fire set within an attractive stone surround, and tall 'sunburst' French windows lead to the rear courtyard.

The utility room features an enamel sink, base units, a tall cupboard, plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer.

The games room is a versatile room with a built-in bar with a counter tap, shelving and a sink, along with two sets of coach house double doors leading to the south facing courtyard.

Concluding the ground-floor accommodation is the study with French windows leading to the rear garden.

Stairs lead to the first floor with the hobbies/sitting room offering access to bedroom six which boasts an en suite shower room.

(Image: John German)

In the spacious principal bedroom are views across the front and rear of the property, a luxury en suite bathroom with a white suite comprising a large panelled bath and glass shower cubicle, his and her ornate wash hand basin with marble top, low-level wc, bidet, under floor heating and a walk-in storage cupboard, and a dressing room complete with exposed beams and an extensive range of bespoke open wardrobes in light oak finish, access to a shoe and bag room with a range of fitted shelving and two windows.

In the second bedroom is an en suite shower room with a fully tiled shower unit, low flush wc and a pedestal wash basin.

The family bathroom features a period style suite with a white and chrome claw and ball free standing bath, corner shower unit, wash hand basin set on a cast iron ornamental stand and a wc.

In bedroom three is a feature cast iron fireplace and in bedroom four is oak finished flooring.

The guest suite enjoys a wealth of exposed beams and a shower room with a fully tiled shower unit, low flush wc and a pedestal wash hand basin.

(Image: John German)

A particular feature of the house is the swimming pool which is around 15ft x 30ft, with a building housing a changing and shower room and a kitchen.

The house frames an impressive south facing formal walled courtyard which is situated to the rear of the property.

The courtyard is home to an impressive magnolia tree and a range of specimen cherry trees and provides easy access to all areas of the grounds, stabling, paddock and ménage.

A selection of mature trees embrace the gardens to the front of the property and there are relaxed formal gardens around the house with extensive areas laid to lawn.

There is also a further enclosed paddock area and a range of outbuildings including a workshop, stable block with two stables, further stabling/four open boxes, lockable tack room and a traditional garden store with a weather vane.

A detached garage block features stairs to a first floor room above.

Further information is available via the agent, John German, by visiting the website here