A stunning five-bedroom detached house is up for sale in Kings Bromley – and it could be yours for a cool £1.15 million.

The property features luxurious living and sleeping accommodation, with a total floor space of around 5,300 sq ft.

It includes underfloor heating, an integrated sound system ceiling speakers in all rooms, stunning entrance with reception hallways and a glasshouse skylight feature allowing light in through the gallery landing.

The gallery landing on the first floor overlooks the reception hallway and features an orangery roof with doors leading to four double bedrooms.

The master bedroom has both walk-in wardrobes and an en-suite plus a balcony overlooking the private rear garden and scenic lake to the side.

The other three bedrooms all have separate wardrobe areas and en-suite bathrooms with the third and fourth bedroom sharing a Jack and Jill en suite – a bathroom shared by two rooms.

The Manor Park property sits on approximately a third of an acre with a secure electric gates entrance, large driveway and separate double garage, front garden and further driveway, plus a large private rear garden.

For more information on this property, visit the agent's website at www.lovettco.co.uk