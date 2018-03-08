Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy new digs that look like a show home and have tiered gardens? A home that has gone on the market in Burton could be for you.

Described by the selling agent as superbly appointed, the property in Wetherel Road certainly is a home of note.

Standing on a generous plot, the three-bedroom detached comes with ample parking and a double garage.

Inside, you’ll discover a large entrance hall that provides a warm welcome as well as access to the lounge, separate dining room and the kitchen/breakfast room.

The hall features attractive oak finish laminate flooring which continues throughout the lounge, dining room and kitchen.

Beautifully finished, the interior of the house is home to various features. For instance, the spacious lounge has a lovely bay and an attractive marble fireplace with a remote-controlled fire. In the formal dining room there is plenty of room for a good size table and the currently owners also have a sideboard in here too. Sliding double glazed doors open from here into a sizable conservatory.

The conservatory is usable year round, it has an apex roof, power, light, ceramic tiled floor and even an air conditioning/heating unit. A great place to sit and enjoy the sunshine, there is a door from the conservatory out onto the garden.

Further dining space is provided in the well-equipped breakfast kitchen. Here there is also a range of units as well as appliances that include a hob, cooker hood, oven, grill and a refrigerator. An adjoining utility room has further storage cabinets, a second sink unit and plumbing for a washing machine.

Of course this is a bungalow so the bedrooms are also at ground floor. All located together on one side the property, the three bedrooms and family bathroom are accessed from an inner hallway.

The master bedroom has a bay window that looks out over the rear garden while the room also has built-in furniture and an en suite shower room. The second double bedroom has a bay window to the front and the good-sized third bedroom also looks out over the front garden.

Completing the accommodation is the refitted bathroom which has a panelled bath with curved screen and shower over, wash hand basin in a gloss finish cabinet, bidet and WC.

Outside, the bungalow stands on a gently rising plot with landscaped gardens to the front and rear. A double width driveway provides off road parking and leads to the double garage with a powered up and over door and a personnel door to the rear.

The rear garden with a full width paved patio and raised borders to the lower level. Steps lead to the upper level where a low maintenance design provides a pleasant sitting area.

The selling agent adds: “Wetherel Road is a sought-after location well-placed for access to local schools, A444, A511 Burton-upon-Trent, Swadlincote and Ashby de la Zouch.

Essential home buying facts