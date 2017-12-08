Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not often a stunning home like this comes onto the property market, but when it does isn't it fantastic to be able to take a peek behind closed doors?

Nestled away in the delightful South Derbyshire village of Findern, Tower House is a Grade II listed windmill dating back to 1715.

Inside the unique five-bedroom home is a perfect fusion of period architecture with modern facilities and boasts 4,171 square footage of luxury living including three reception rooms and a pool suite along with a breakfast kitchen and utility room to the ground floor.

There are five bedrooms, along with en suite facilities to the master, and a large family bathroom. There is also the fabulous tower room at the pinnacle of the windmill offering 360 degree views across the Trent Valley.

The home has planning permission granted for further expansion if desired, along with ancillary accommodation above a four-bay garage and is situated within a plot of 1.8 acres of landscaped gardens with the potential to buy further land by separate negotiation. This home is a real piece of history.

A statement from the sellers says: "This unique and beautiful family home, which was originally built in 1715 as a working windmill, and enjoys a superb elevated location on the edge of the delightful village of Findern.

"The property, which for many years produced flour for the local community, was converted into a home in 1914 and then greatly enlarged."

In more recent years the current owners have thoughtfully and beautifully renovated the entire property after purchasing it in 2007.

A statement by the vendor says: "There were a number of things that drew us to the property. It's obviously a hugely characterful building and really stunning to look at, but it was also the location that proved to be a big attraction.

"It sits in this wonderfully peaceful and private setting on the edge of a really lovely village, and if we hop in the car we can be in Burton, Derby, Nottingham or even Loughborough in a matter of minutes. It's a house and location which combined tick a lot of boxes.

"The house was in quite a tired state when we purchased it, and the extensions that had been added had been done in a rather haphazard way, so we essentially had to strip the whole house right back and almost start from scratch.

"It was re-roofed, we put in a new kitchen and new bathrooms, the swimming pool was completely overhauled you name it, we did it.

"The building is listed so all of the amazing features were restored and enhanced, but the more modern additions were brought right up to date, so theres a really nice balance of old and new. It's now absolutely stunning throughout.

"Our favourite room would have to be the one we call the tower room. It's at the top of the old windmill, which now looks more like a lighthouse as it has 16 windows which go right the way around.

"From there we have a complete 360-degree view of the surrounding area and because were on the highest point in the Trent Valley, on a clear day they are pretty spectacular.



"In my mind the location would be hard to better. Our immediate surroundings are so peaceful and picturesque, and yet we have really good transport links so we enjoy relatively easy access just about anywhere north, south, east or west.

"We are also less than a mile from the newly opened Mercia Marina, in Willington, which has an array of really nice shops, bars and restaurants.

The Tower House is on the market at £850,000 with Fine and Country