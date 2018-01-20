Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation is under way after two South Derbyshire shops were targeted by a robber who threatened staff late on Friday night.

Officers say a man attempted to force entry to a petrol station on Derby Road, Egginton, at around 11.10pm on Friday, January 19.

Five minutes later, at around 11.15pm, a man, who is believed by police to be the same man from the first incident, entered another petrol station on Etwall Road, Willington, and threatened staff before helping himself to cash and products from behind the counter.

Live: 'Armed raiders' strike at Toyota island petrol station

It is not yet known what staff were threatened with but a worker at a nearby KFC store told reporters at the Derby Telegraph that a man jumped over the counter of the Shell shop with a crowbar.

Police detectives are still at the scene, inside the Shell building and both stores are now open for business as usual.

Officers are asking if anyone saw anything nearby or was using a dashcam around the time of the incident, at about 11.15pm yesterday.

If you have any information regarding the robberies, please contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 1071 of January 19.