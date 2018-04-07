Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A self-confessed "sucker for pepperoni pizza" has told how she ditched the takeaways and dropped an incredible FIVE dress sizes as she shed a whopping six stone.

Linton hairdresser Sara Wiley weighed in at 18 stone and 10 pounds at her heaviest after piling on the pounds during her first pregnancy.

But she decided enough was enough after being left mortified when she saw a photograph of herself looking so overweight.

Sara, 41, said: "It wasn't until I fell pregnant with my first child that I had a problem with my weight. I piled it on while I was expecting and when my daughter was born I never lost the extra weight.

"I just seemed to put more on. She will be 14 this year so my weight had been a problem for a good 12 years.

"I was a sucker for a pepperoni pizza and takeaways, and convenience foods were always my downfall. I had an administration role as well so I would sit at a desk all day and then go home and sit on the sofa all night.

"I also gave up smoking the previous year which meant I put more weight on, and I was just ignoring it.

"I knew what was happening but I was in denial and just tried to shut it out. I tried every diet going but my mind wasn't in it."

But it was when Sara, who is mum to Lily,13, and Robbie, six, caught a glimpse of herself in a certain photograph that she decided enough was enough and joined the Linton group of Slimming World on January 8, 2014.

She said: "After the birth of my second child I went back into hairdressing and we went out on a Christmas do to Branston Golf and Country Club and there was a James Bond theme.

"I wore what I thought was a nice black dress but when I saw the photograph afterwards and saw what I looked like I was mortified.

"I looked horrendous. I knew then that I couldn't hide from it any more and carry on the way I was, and I joined Slimming World the week after.

"Getting on the scales in front of everyone and seeing the numbers was so embarrassing but I got my head straight into it and I was determined. Three weeks in I had lost half a stone."

Sara, who is now a healthy 12 stone and three pounds, said the weight loss programme had "changed her life" and she is enjoying being a better mum and doing many things she could not do before.

She said: "To go from a size 22 to 24 down to a size 12 to 14 has made such a difference to my health and happiness. It has changed my life.

"It is so nice to be able to go into any clothes shop and buy clothes off the peg.

"I will never forget the first time I went to the National Adventure Farm with my son Robbie, six, and was able to play on the rides and throw myself around with him; something I could never physically do with Lily.

"I have made so many new friends and I eat so much food I never would have touched before; I can’t stand anything greasy now, I would much rather have salad or vegetables – I really am a changed woman!"

Despite being determined to succeed, Sara is surprised at how far she has come and thanked her family who she said she could not have done it without.

She said: "From the minute I decided to give it a go I was determined but I never thought I would actually do it, but then I never did give myself enough credit!

"My children and my husband were my inspiration and kept me motivated throughout my journey.

"They have been so supportive and think I am wonderful for what I have achieved. I even inspired my two older sisters to join Slimming World which is great.

"I swim at least twice a week, and am participating in the swimathon for Marie Curie and Cancer Research in April of this year. I am also taking on a 5k swim (200 lengths) hoping to raise around £300.

"I also attend a Zumba class once a week with friends I have made through Slimming World and I love to exercise now. If I am not swimming or doing Zumba I just love to walk.

"I reached my target weight 10 months after joining Slimming World and now I am still a target member and Slimming World has very much become a lifestyle choice. I don’t want to go back to the way I was."

A day in the diet of Sara

"Before I started at Slimming World I never ate breakfast and I wouldn't have a proper lunch I would just pick at crisps and biscuits for convenience or have four rounds of toast.

"Dinner would be something quick and easy like pizza and oven chips

"Now a typical day will start with a breakfast of muesli or porridge with fruit and I will have a soup or salad for lunch.

"Anything I make I will cook from scratch, and tea will be something hot and filling like a jacket potato, curry, lasagne or spaghetti Bolognese and we always have a roast dinner on Sunday.

"If I feel the need to snack it will always be fruit."