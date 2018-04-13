Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A struggling Ashby pre-school has announced it will close with the potential loss of seven jobs.

Directors at Ivanhoe Under Fives announced the nursery would close to the public on July 12 following years of financial struggle.

The nursery, set in the grounds of Ivanhoe College, in North Street, Ashby, is a term time only pre-school for two to four-year-olds.

Over the last two years the school, which provides childcare and early learning for 38 pupils, has seen finances "get tighter" and made cuts wherever possible in order to stay afloat.

In a bid to save cash, the school applied money-saving changes such as swapping energy supplier and putting rates up for pupils but staff say they could not see how they could make cuts any further.

Tracy Winfield, business manager at Ivanhoe College, said: "The only other option considered was to extend hours and the number of weeks the school runs for.

"But because of the building, it wasn't suitable for full-day care.

"I'm very disappointed that it's closing. We have had great support for the staff for what the setting has done for children and parents over the years.

"Because the building is in the school's grounds the directors did look at selling it to a private provider and they would run the nursery, but the current government policy which is opposed to selling educational land wouldn't allow that.

"The directors tried to keep it open as long as possible. It's a real shame to see it close."

Mrs Winfield said all parents have been informed about the closure and the school will continue to provide education until the end of term.

Parents have also been given support on finding alternative schools for their child following the closure.

The directors continue to take HR and legal advice to support the seven staff at the school for their leaving prior to July 12.