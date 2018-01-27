Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote singing sensation Kirby Frost's dreams of stardom are to reach a national TV audience - with an audition for The Voice.

Singer-songwriter Kirby has dreamt of life on the big stage since she was a little girl -and now may be set to see her ambitions become a reality with tonight's appearance on the popular TV show.

The former William Allitt School pupil, who admits to being starstruck by the celebrity judges on the show’s panel, said the experience was an "emotional rollercoaster" and thanked people in Burton and South Derbyshire for supporting her.

Kirby said: "I have always loved to sing and perform and it is something that I really enjoy. I started taking singing seriously when my mum uploaded a video of me singing "It’s my party" by Jessie J on Facebook without me knowing. Since then I have been performing and singing wherever I can."

Kirby said she had watched the Voice from the beginning and was inspired to attempt the audition process whilst watching the last series.

She said: "I was just sitting there in awe thinking about how I would love to be in the contestant’s position and performing for the four star coaches. This has been a dream of mine since the first-ever series and to actually go to Manchester for my blind audition was incredible. My mum, dad and manager Adam came with me to support me and I performed a song that I love which I feel really shows me as an artist."

Kirby, who has enjoyed success with her single "Head Vs Heart" said she felt overwhelmed performing for Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

She said: "It was an amazing experience and something that I will never forget. I could not believe that I had the opportunity to do what I did and I was very starstruck. They are four huge stars and inspirations of mine and I never thought in a million years I would be performing in front of them.

"I absolutely love all four coaches; they are all idols to me in every aspect of the music industry and they all offer something different. I think it is a really good mix this year."

While you will have to tune in to see whether Kirby made it through to the next stage, the teenager said she did her best despite feeling "every emotion possible."

She said: "It was a rollercoaster day, but mostly I was so excited to perform on the voice which sounds so surreal now.

"This was the first time I have felt so much pressure on me for a performance but I did the best I could under the circumstances and I am very happy with my performance."

So will Kirby be watching her big television debut tonight?

She said: "Of course, aside from me being on it I think it is the best programme on TV. I will be having my family around to watch it with me and I am super excited to see my audition back, but I am very nervous at the same time.

"This is by far my biggest achievement so far and I am so grateful to be able to say I have been on the Voice. I would just like to take this opportunity to say thank you to each and every person who has supported me so far; it means so much and without it I wouldn’t be in this position."

Kirby will appear on the Voice on ITV at 8pm.

Other locals who have made it on the big stage or screen

Marc Bolton and Louise Bedford - Last year, Woodville musician and entertainer Marc Bolton and his partner Louise Bedford were invited by friend and chart-topper Sam Bailey to act as backing singers for her UK tour 'Sing My Heart Out'. The pair have also performed alongside pop stars including Lemar, Stacey Solomon and Louisa Johnson.

After being asked by friend and chart-topper Sam Bailey to act as backing singers for her UK tour 'Sing My Heart Out', the duo are 'over the moon' to be embarking on what they called 'the biggest moment of their career.'

Lewis White – Swadlincote swimmer and Paralympian Lewis White has smashed multiple British record times, won four gold medals at the IDM in Berlin, three podium finishes at the British Para Swimming International Meet and secured bronze at the Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Anna Passey – Anna, who was born in Burton and grew up in Uttoxeter, rose to fame in her role as Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks. The actress has gained popularity and taken home the award for Best Villain at the British Soap Awards in the past.

Ollie Ollerton - Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton, 47, was a pupil at Abbot Beyne School until he joined the Royal Marines in 1989, aged 18. He went on to join the elite Special Air Service (SAS) and now appears on TV screens in the series SAS: Who Dares Wins, which follows a group of 25 new civilians as they are taken out into the rough terrains of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains and put through their paces.

Adam Peaty - Uttoxeter swimming supremo Adam Peaty has achieved so much at a very young age. The Olympic gold medallist has an MBE, three Commonwealth Games, nine World Championship and two Olympic medals.

He has also contributed the fastest-ever 100m breaststroke relay leg, which was achieved in the medley relay in the Rio pool, where Team GB won a silver medal behind their American counterparts.

His proudest moment came when he won the 100m breaststroke gold medal at the same games.

He is currently the world record holder in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and has the fastest times ever for the 50m breastroke.

Tom Voyce - Burton man Tom Voyce was crowned Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year when he appeared on Sky Arts last year.

The 28-year-old who went to Paget High School in Branston, and Burton College scooped a £10,000 commission for a British institution's permanent collection and £500 worth of art materials from supply specialist Cass Art when he took home the title of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year.

Charles Hanson - Charles Hanson is an Etwall-based auctioneer, chartered surveyor and television personality who is best known for his appearances as an antiques expert on the television programme Bargain Hunt.