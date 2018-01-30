An accident involving three vehicles is causing delays in Willington this morning.
The incident took place between Frizams Lane for Twyford and the B5008 Canal Bridge for Willington.
Twyford road has been closed in both directions and there is queuing traffic.
We are providing live updates to this breaking news story below.
Traffic chaos in Willington following crash
The crash is causing traffic chaos in Willington.
Live traffic website Waze is indicating heavy congestion in and around the Willington area especially on the A5132 where the accident involving four vehicles has happened.
There is also heavy traffic on the B508 Repton Road which joins up to the main road.
Picture of the scene - nobody seriously injured
The Derbyshire Roads Police Unit have tweeted a picture from the scene at Willington.
The team say nobody has been seriously injured but revealed it involved four vehicles - three cars and a motorbike.
Incident said to have happened outside power station
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that the accident happened outside the power station.
Here's what police are saying
Derbyshire Police have tweeted out about the accident.