They are a staple in many handbags and baby changing bags however, as part of the Government's drive to get rid of single-use plastics, wet wipes are set to be banned in the UK.

The decision follows the 5p charge for carrier bags and the widening bans on plastic straws and bottles.

Some wet wipes are made with polypropylene which means they won't break down in the sewers and instead either clog our drains or wash up on our beaches.

Even wipes which are labelled 'flushable' often contain plastic, meaning they will not biodegrade, reports Cornwall Live .

A spokesman for Defra said: "As part of our 25-year environment plan we have pledged to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, and that includes single-use products that include plastic such as wet wipes."

A recent study found wet wipes have changed the shape of the River Thames - with 5,000 piled up near Hammersmith Bridge.

A mound of wipes and other waste is now visible at low tide.

The Marine Conservation Society says that the number of wet wipes found on UK beaches has increased by almost 700% over the last decade.

Wet wipes are commonly used in the bathroom to remove makeup, clean up babies’ bottoms and wipe toilet seats and once used are then often, mistakenly, put down the pan and flushed.

When one brave Mumsnet user put their head above the parapet last year calling for a ban on baby wipes, the idea was met with a frosty response.

"Am I being unreasonable to start a campaign to ban wipes?" wrote user Annandale.

"Wipes are an environmental disaster, a key component of fatbergs and sold as a flushable essential when they should be treated like morphine - controlled except for specific medical needs. Anyone with me?"

User Abbsisspartacus was among the first horrified parents to respond.

"Noooooo (sic)! How would I clean the children! Won't somebody PLEASE think of the CHILDREN!"

And Catgirl1976 seemed to share the sentiment, writing: "Christ no. You'll pry my wipes from my cold dead hands.





"I use baby wipes, disposal cleaning wipes, stainless steel wipes, leather wipes, face wipes...



"I don't flush them though obviously. I appreciate they may not be as great for the environment as a lentil-woven hessian cloth and cold water but they are bio degradable and handy."

And Honeybeetheoneandonly wrote: "I use tons of baby wipes, they clean almost anything but they never get flushed. I also have flushable wipes in the bathroom which are great for little tushies after certain poos.

"I used to flush them but since coming across a thread here a while back, that said they shouldn't be flushed either, I have binned them after use instead.

"I don't know anyone who flushes baby wipes but quite a few people use flushable wipes. I have no idea why flushable wipes shouldn't be flushed though."