The 'Beast from the East' has arrived in Burton and South Derbyshire as snow is predicted to hit the area, with weather forecasters snow showers from tomorrow.

The 'Beast from the East' is the name that weather forecasters have given to the icy weather frontage which is set to hit the country from Russia - the east. It will see many parts of the country getting snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Today, Monday, February 26, will start off cold and frosty, but it will be dry and some sunny spells are expected throughout the day. It will be bitterly cold with some snow showers arriving during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures are predicted to be 3C.

Tonight, there are likely to be a few scattered snow showers around, but most places will be dry with clearing skies and a severe, penetrating frost, with minimum temperatures of a chilly minus 5C.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, there will be a severe frost early on before a spell of more persistent snow moves southwestwards in the morning with more snow showers following throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, with top temperatures of 2C predicted.

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads.

Elsewhere in the UK, an official level three cold weather alert has been issued, with the weather experts "99 per cent sure" much of the country will be hit by cold weather over the coming days.

Thursday - the first day of meteorological spring - is on course to be the coldest day of the week with lows of -5C predicted as an intense icy blast grips most of the UK and Europe.

Katie Greening, forecaster at The Weather Channel, said: "Thursday will be the coldest day across the UK, with temperatures struggling to lift above freezing in the day and possibly -7C or -8C overnight.

"There will be a risk of snow throughout the week, mainly for eastern coastal areas and northern England but snow cannot be ruled out farther westward.

"Tuesday will see more in the way of widespread snow, turning to ice later in the day and overnight into Wednesday.

"Overnight frosts will be a feature of the weather - most intense cold expected on Wednesday, February 28, and Thursday, March 1."

Health officials are urging Brits to stay warm and check on friends and relatives who could be vulnerable to the bitter conditions.

The amber cold weather alert comes after two separate severe weather warnings for snow were also issued, covering large stretches along the eastern half of the UK on Monday and Tuesday.

The prolonged cold spell is being caused by a relatively rare phenomenon in the North Pole, called Sudden Stratospheric Warming.

The weather phenomenon weakens the jet stream, allowing high pressure to form and drag a mass of polar air towards Europe and the UK.