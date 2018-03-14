The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Facebook has removed the official page of controversial far-right group Britain First - as well the profiles of leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen.

The social networking site's bosses said the party and its leaders had repeatedly made posts "designed to incite animosity and hatred against minority groups".

Britain First held a protest march in Burton in October 2015 to demonstrate its opposition to the construction of a new mosque in the down.

One of the signs produced by Burton residents by way of counter protest read 'Stop Being Silly'.

According to Facebook chiefs, the administrators of the Britain First page failed to heed a "final warning" about their posts.

A spokesman from the site told our sister title, the Birmingham Mail: "Content posted on the Britain First Facebook page and the pages of party leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen had repeatedly broken our community standards.

(Image: Getty)

"We recently gave the administrators of the pages a written final warning, and they have continued to post content that violates our community standards.

"As a result, in accordance with our policies, we have now removed the official Britain First Facebook page and the pages of the two leaders with immediate effect.

"We do not do this lightly, but they have repeatedly posted content designed to incite animosity and hatred against minority groups, which disqualifies the pages from our service."

Facebook confirmed the violating content included an image of the group's leaders with the caption "Islamophobic and Proud" and multiple videos which Facebook said had been posted deliberately to incite hateful comments against Muslims.

The social network also confirmed that the group would not be allowed to set up an official Facebook page in the future.

Golding has previously said the group is looking for new social media websites after being banned from Twitter and YouTube.

Golding, 36, and Fransen, 32, were jailed earlier this month after being convicted of religiously-aggravated harassment in Kent last year.

Britain First has been contacted and asked to provide a comment.