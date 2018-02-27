Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the largest phone networks in the UK has been reported as being down for customers up and down the country.

Downdetector, a website that reports when mobile networks are not working, says there have already been more than 1,000 reports of faults on the network in the morning on Tuesday, February 27. Most of the reports say the problems are surrounding mobile internet.

EE has not yet commented on the issue.

The problems have caused outrage for EE customers, with many sharing their anger about the issue and the fact they had not been notified by the company. On Twitter, #EEDown is currently trending, after hundreds of people have been tweeting about it this morning.

A live outage map shows the majority problems are in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol. Outside of London, the Midlands seems to be the worst affected area.

Earlier this month, EE announced it is raising its prices by up to £20 per year for contract customers.

The price will be raised by 4.1 per cent at the end of March for anyone who signed up for a pay monthly plan after March 26 2014.