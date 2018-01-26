Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Facebook users are being warned about a new virus doing the rounds on the social networking site via private messages.

The scam sees victims met with a message, seeming to be from a friend, which says: "OMG! It's you?" and has a link to what appears to be YouTube. However, when they click on the link, the link downloads malware onto the computer, allowing for similar messages to be sent from the victim's account.

It is likely that the virus can then download on to victims' computers and be used to collect personal information that could be used to access bank accounts, although this has not been confirmed.

Facebook says that accounts could be sending out spam if their computer has a virus or their login information has been phished, meaning that criminals have managed to get into their account.

The social networking giant has urged anyone who might have clicked on unknown attachments from a private message to change their password on their Facebook account and check that their details have not been used elsewhere.