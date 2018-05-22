The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is new advice for parents of youngsters playing the popular survival computer game Fortnite: Battle Royale.

It comes amid concerns over a function in Fortnite which automatically allows users to speak to other players through voice and text chat functions.

This means children can be contacted by anyone else who is playing the game.

The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, PC and Apple Macs.

Users can disable voice chat in the game via the setting menu, but the text chat function cannot be turned off.

It comes after research from National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and O2 this week reveals that that one in four children had been contacted online by someone they don't know.

The research is based on reviews by children and parents of the most popular apps, sites and games currently on the market, featured on the Net Aware app and website.

The NSPCC and O2 are offering parents the following advice:

Talk to your child regularly about what they are doing online and how to stay safe. Let them know they can come to you or another trusted adult if they're feeling worried or upset by anything they have seen.

Explore your child's online activities together. Understand why they like using certain apps, games or websites and make sure they know what they can do to keep themselves safe.

Agree your own rules as a family when using sites, apps and games.

Manage your technology and use the privacy and parental control settings available to keep your child safe.

NSPCC campaigns manager for Derbyshire and Staffordshire, Ally Sultana, said "Apps, sites, and games such as Fortnite: Battle Royale can be great opportunities for young people to play and engage online.

"However in light of emerging concerns about the risks children could be exposed to, we are urging parents to be aware of Fortnite's features. It's vital parents have regular conversations with their children about the games they are playing, and how to stay safe online.

"Anyone looking for further online safety advice can contact the O2 NSPCC online safety helpline on 0808 800 5002 or pop into an O2 store where an O2 Guru can help."

The Net Aware app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. It can also be accessed online at www.net-aware.org.uk.