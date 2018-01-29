Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New drinking fountains offering free water could be coming to Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire as part of a drive to cut down on plastic waste.

Water firms are hoping to stop people throwing away tens of millions of plastic bottles as part of the Refill campaign.

The scheme aims to create a network of shops, coffee houses, businesses and councils offering fountains where people can refill their water bottles.

This will give a boost to the environment by encouraging people to re-use their bottles, which would end up in landfill if thrown away.

The drive will see refill points in every major city and town in England by 2021.

It comes as firms are urged to minimise plastic use - after BBC documentary Blue Planet highlighted the damage it does to the Earth's oceans.

Michael Roberts, chief executive of charity Water UK said: "As an industry with a strong focus on the environment we are passionate about tackling the problems caused by plastic bottles, which clog up rivers and drains, and pollute our seas.

"By refilling water bottles, we can all help turn this harmful tide of plastic waste.

"This country has some of the best drinking water in the world and we want everyone to benefit from it.

"This scheme will do that by making it easier for people to refill their bottles wherever they work, rest, shop or play."

Costa and Premier Inns are the first big brands to sign up to the scheme.

Severn Trent Water, Burton and Uttoxeter sewage services provider, is also supporting the campaign.

A company spokesman said: "We support the Refill campaign as a great way to make our lovely water available when our customers are out and about while also reducing the amount of plastic being used.

"We’ll be rolling it out across our region in the near future and will share further details as soon as we can."

Tens of thousands of high street stores, takeaways, restaurants and businesses are expected to join by September.

Refill already has 1,600 top up stations and Brits can tap into thousands more by downloading a free app to find their nearest locations.

Natalie Fee, founder of City to Sea, the driving force behind the Refill scheme, said: "We've seen a huge appetite for our Refill campaign across England, from individuals wanting to make a difference in their community to national chain keens to offer free refills to their customers.

"Our Refill app puts the to stop plastic pollution in people's hands - and now thanks to the water industry we'll be able to help everyone, from local communities to airports, to provide free refills on the go."

The countrywide campaign forms part of the government's 25-year Environment Plan, published earlier this month.

James Pitcher, director of sustainability at Whitbread, said: "At Whitbread we are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and playing our part to tackle the issue of plastic waste.

"We are very much looking forward to participating in this innovative scheme, with over 3,000 Costa stores, Premier Inn hotels and restaurants the length and breadth of the country we can make it easier for people to refill for free, helping to reduce the number of plastic bottles being littered or thrown away."