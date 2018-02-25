Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers are being reminded that insurance claims made over mishaps abroad could be turned down if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The Financial Ombudsman Service said alcohol exclusions are a common feature of travel insurance policies and if an insurer thinks someone's accident was due to excessive alcohol consumption, it may not pay out.

The service gave the warning as it released its latest complaints figures, for the final three months of 2017.

It said it looked at nearly 900 travel insurance complaints in the last three months of 2017.

The FOS said a few claims it examined had been made after the insurer had decided someone's drinking was a factor in an accident they had while on holiday.

Liam O'Shea, a solicitor at East Staffordshire-based Astle Paterson Solicitors, said: "The Financial Ombudsman, which deals with consumer complaints when travel insurance companies fail to pay out on a policy, often has to deal with an insurer arguing that as someone has been drinking alcohol on their holiday before having an accident, they are entitled to refuse to cover the associated costs of the injury, hospital treatment and the like.

"The majority of travel insurance policies do seek to exclude cover for accidents and incidents after excessive alcohol consumption.

"Quite understandably however, that does not mean that only people who abstain from alcohol on holiday will be compensated under their policy.

"In all cases it is for the insurer to show why they are entitled to withhold payment, rather than being for the holidaymaker to do so - through, for example, providing evidence that the insured was so intoxicated that they effectively contributed to or caused their own injuries.

"It is of course advisable, however, that you do read and make yourself familiar with the terms of the travel insurance policy before you purchase it."

