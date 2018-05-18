The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jehovah’s Witnesses seem to have stopped their age-all habit of knocking on your door.

They are opting for things like setting up stalls in towns to talk to people rather than carrying on with their door-knocking efforts due to a change in tactics, according to our sister title the Chronicle.

Apparently, across the UK, many towns and cities are seeing an increase in stalls, or carts, for members to spread the word.

Spokesman Andrew Schofield said: “We feel the use of carts allows us to reach people we perhaps wouldn’t meet at home due to their work schedules or other factors.

“The carts also provide the public with the choice of approaching us or not, which some people appreciate."

He said the movement's literature carts were being used all over the world and we foresee them being a regular feature of its public preaching for many years to come.

Nobody at the London HQ would comment on whether the strategy resulted in an increase in followers.

Globally there are about eight-and-a-half million Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The modern-day organisation began at the end of the 19th century. At that time, a small group of Bible students who lived near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States, began a systematic analysis of the Bible.

They compared the doctrines taught by the churches with what they say the Bible really teaches. They began publishing what they learned in books, newspapers, and the journal that is now called The Watchtower — Announcing Jehovah’s Kingdom.

Followers famously won’t accept blood donations - nor do they celebrate birthdays, claiming “such celebrations displease God”.

