Galaxy and Malteser chocolate batches are being recalled due to a risk of salmonella.

The warning to customers has been issued by Mars Ireland. The two chocolate treats, the 42 gram Galaxy Smooth Milk bar and Maltesers Fun Size bag, are affected.

The firm has issued the alert that eating the chocolate from certain batches may lead to salmonellosis, writes the Birmingham Mail.

Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

There are no reports of illness but consumers are advised not to eat the specific batches.

Shoppers who may have already consumed the implicated batches and are feeling unwell should seek medical advice.

Galaxy Smooth Milk 42g bars – batch code no 720B1SLO00 – have a best before date of May 13, 2018.

Maltesers Fun Size bags – batch code no 720A1SLO00 – have a best before date of May 13, 2018.

Food businesses are requested to remove the affected batches of the two products from sale and clearly display a point-of-sale notice informing customers not to eat them.