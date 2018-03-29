Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Naming your baby will be one of the most important decisions you will ever make - so it's important to make the correct decision.

We haven't even got to the end of March yet and already there have been thousands of babies born this year – but what have parents been naming their little ones?

There are already some popular trends appearing this year, including some old favourites such as Olivia, Emma and Oliver and this list is sure to give new mums and dads in Burton and South Derbyshire plenty of ideas when it comes to naming their new born.

(Image: Getty)

Before the year started, the parenting experts at Baby Centre predicted that football names would be big this year, thanks to the World Cup, along with royal-inspired names, reports The Mirror.

And now they've revealed the most popular names of 2018 so far, based on their loyal members.

Topping the list for baby girls is Emma, an Old German name meaning whole or universal.

It was the top name for 2017, and it doesn't look like it will losing popularity at all.

It's followed by Olivia, which is also a non-mover. Olivia was actually first used by William Shakespeare in Twelfth Night. It's the feminine of Oliver, which means olive tree.

We're still a few weeks away from the royal wedding and royal baby, but there are already a few royal names creeping in to the list.

Charlotte, the name picked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their first daughter, and Mia, the Queen's great-granddaughter, are both in the top 10. No sign of Meghan yet though...

The full list:

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Mia Amelia Harper Charlotte Mila

(Image: GETTY IMAGES)

When it comes to boys, the top spot is also still the same as it was in 2017.

After the first few months, Liam is the most popular name.

It originates from Ireland and is a shortened version of Uilliam, which means 'helmet of will', representing a strong-willed warrior and a protector.

It's closely followed by Noah, a Hebrew name meaning comfort and rest.

The full list: