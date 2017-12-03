Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Baby names have evolved, revolved, and come full circle, and the newly released list of the top 100 names for 2017 feature some very different ones at the top than it did just 50 years ago.

Gone are Sharon, Louise and Tracey and it's hello to Robyn, Madison and Ivy - but give it another 50 years and no doubt they will be back on trend.

The Mirror has teamed up with BabyCentre to reveal the top 100 boys' and girls' names of the year and also to give us an insight to what's inspiring parents to call their children this year.

Top of the list for girls is Olivia, Sophia, Amelia and Lily, with the top four names for boys being Muhammad, Oliver, Harry and Jack with Joel, Levi, Parker and Roman all entering the top 100 for the first time.

Interestingly, only one girls' name (Alice) appeared in the top 30 for 2017, 1997 and 1917 while six boys' names (Jack, Harry, James, Thomas, William and George) are as popular now as in previous generations.

By December 31, 2017, the UK will have welcomed just under 700,000 new bundles of joy and of this number there will be Ellas and Ethans, Jaydens and Jessicas, Muhammads and Mias, and Harpers and Harrisons.

While each and every parent-to-be will deliberate over what to call their new arrival, baby names are also subject to changing fashions - we've already seen the demise of 'Nigel' as a name this year.

Here's what to expect.

In terms of inspiration, many new parents seem to have favoured "extreme nature" themed names over flowery ones.

Mums and dads-to-be also looked to British bad boys and popular culture, with ITV's surprise hit Love Island influencing BabyCentre parents.

As the charts reveal, gender-neutral names are on the rise and becoming more mainstream, reflecting our changing attitude towards gender and its assigned characteristics.

It will be interesting to see what name the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge give to the latest addition to their family which is due in the spring. Maybe that will be hitting the top of the baby names list for 2018. Watch this space.

So - bring on the drum roll - here are the top 100 names for both boys and girls. Does your child's make an appearance?

Boys' names

Number one to 20:

1. Muhammad 2. Oliver 3. Harry 4. Jack 5. George 6. Noah 7. Leo 8. Jacob 9. Oscar 10. Charlie 11. Jackson 12. William 13. Joshua 14. Ethan 15. James 16. Freddie 17. Alfie 18. Logan 19. Lucas 20. Finley.

Last year's most popular boys' name, Oliver, has been knocked off the top spot this year by Muhammad. Other climber are Jack and Harry.

Number 21 to 40:

21. Aiden 22. Henry 23. Archie 24. Thomas 25. Isaac 26. Theo 27. Mason 28. Arthur 29. Jayden 30. Elijah 31. Max 32. Alexander 33. Dylan 34. Edward 35. Reuben 36. Louie 37. Samuel 38. Harrison 39. Joseph 40. Teddy.

Number 41 to 60:

41. Daniel 42. Aaron 43. Sebastian 44. Adam 45. Riley 46. Liam 47. Zachary 48. Luca 49. Elliot 50. Benjamin 51. Caleb 52. Nathan 53. Ahmad 54. Jude 55. Theodore 56. John 57. Hugo 58. David 59. Harvey 60. Carter.

Number 61 to 80:

61. Jenson 62. Syed 63. Arlo 64. Ollie 65. Jake 66. Matthew 67. Ellis 68. Hunter 69. Ryan 70. Luke 71. Harley 72. Ezra 73. Rory 74. Lewis 75. Tyler 76. Albie 77. Finn 78. Jesse 79. Toby 80. Michael.

This year has also seen Syed and Hunter make it on to the list for the first time. Another new arrival is Harley - which has also proven to be a popular gender neutral name.

Number 81 to 100:

81. Abdul 82. Albert 83. Eli 84. Ali 85. Bobby 86. Austin 87. Blake 88. Stanley 89. Reggie 90. Roman 91. Kai 92. Gabriel 93. Frankie 94. Parker 95. Ronnie 96. Levi 97. Tommy 98. Evan 99. Jamie 100. Joel.

Joel, Levi, Parker and Roman all feature in the top 100 for the first time this year.

Girls' names

Number one to 20:

1. Olivia 2. Sophia 3. Amelia 4. Lily 5. Emily 6. Ava 7. Isla 8. Isabella 9. Mia 10. Isabelle 11. Ella 12. Poppy 13. Freya 14. Grace 15. Sophie 16. Evie 17. Charlotte 18. Aria 19. Evelyn 20. Phoebe.

A non-mover, Olivia is top of the charts again this year. Other non-movers include Ava, Isla and Isabella whereas Lily has slipped down two places.

Number 21 to 40:

21. Chloe 22. Daisy 23. Alice 24. Ivy 25. Darcy 26. Sienna 27. Harper 28. Hannah 29. Ruby 30. Scarlett 31. Maya 32. Jessica 33. Layla 34. Matilda 35. Willow 36. Eva 37. Emma 38. Erin 39. Florence 40. Molly.

Number 41 to 60:

41. Rosie 42. Millie 43. Amelia 44. Mila 45. Esme 46. Elsie 47. Maisie 48. Ellie 49. Lucy 50. Thea 51. Zoe 52. Nur 53. Imogen 54. Luna 55. Lola 56. Zara 57. Maryam 58. Bella 59. Holly 60. Annabelle.

Number 61 to 80:

61. Eleanor 62. Eliza 63. Amber 64. Abigail 65. Lyla 66. Penelope 67. Niamh 68. Madison 69. Violet 70. Fatima 71. Georgia 72. Sarah 73. Elizabeth 74. Amelia 75. Jasmine 76. Harriet 77. Rose 78. Lexi 79. Nancy 80. Anna.

There are two new entries on the list this year in the form of Madison and Fatima.

Number 81 to 100:

81. Amy 82. Leah 83. Summer 84. Lottie 85. Ayla 86. Orla 87. Clara 88. Robyn 89. Gracie 90. Heidi 91. Lara 92. Maria 93. Felicity 94. Sara 95. Aurora 96. Meghan 97. Martha 98. Arabella 99. Hallie 100. Skye.

Having declined in popularity over the years, 'Amy' is now back on the list and the largest number of new arrivals in the list so far includes Aurora, Arabella, Hallie and Skye.

BabyCentre also compared its top 30 baby names of the year with data available from 20 and 100 years ago, to see which names have stood the test of time.

